Colorado Rockies (91-72, second in NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 5:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela Brewers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers carry an eight-game winning streak into their NLDS matchup with the Rockies. Milwaukee’s lineup has 218 home runs this season, led by Christian Yelich’s mark of 36. The Rockies have gone 8-2 in their last 10 outings. Colorado’s lineup is slugging .435 on the season, Trevor Story paces the team with a mark of .567. In their last meeting on Aug. 5, Scott Oberg earned the win in a 5-4 victory for the Rockies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 182 hits for the Rockies this season. He’s batting .291 on the year. David Dahl has six home runs and 15 RBIs while slugging .698 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Jesus Aguilar is batting .274 for the Brewers this season, and his .539 slugging percentage is fifth in the National League. Ryan Braun has five home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .875 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs. Brewers: 9-1, .284 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs.

