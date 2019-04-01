Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, fifth in the NL Central in 2018)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 172 home runs as a team.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee pitchers had a WHIP of 1.24 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game. The Brewers won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

Reds Injuries: None listed.

Brewers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.