Detroit Tigers (64-96, third in AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-67, second in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 2.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers will try to keep a five-game winning streak alive. Milwaukee’s lineup has 214 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar paces them with 34 homers. The Tigers come into the matchup looking to end a three-game losing streak. Detroit is hitting .242 as a team this season, Nicholas Castellanos’ mark of .298 paces the team. The Brewers won Friday’s contest 6-5. Joakim Soria picked up his second win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 19 home runs and 54 RBIs on the year for the Tigers. Mikie Mahtook has seven RBIs, two home runs and a .467 slugging percentage over his past 10 games for Detroit. Christian Yelich has 34 home runs and 106 RBIs this year for the Brewers. Ryan Braun has five home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .926 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs. Brewers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

