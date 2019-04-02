Milwaukee Brewers (4-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-2, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (1-0, 5.06 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 172 total home runs last year.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 3.73 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.