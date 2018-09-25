Milwaukee Brewers (90-67, second in NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-70, third in NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (9-11, 4.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) Cardinals: Austin Gomber (6-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez can secure his 10th victory this year with a win. The Cardinals are 8-2 in games started by Gomber. St. Louis is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 87 RBIs. The Brewers are 37-37 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee pitchers are holding opponents to just a .234 batting average this season. In Monday’s game, the Brewers defeated the Cardinals 6-4. Corbin Burnes got the win for Milwaukee, his seventh on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is batting .321 for the Brewers this season, and his .576 slugging percentage is first in the National League. Mike Moustakas has three home runs and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Jose Martinez has 17 home runs and 83 RBIs in 147 games for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong has 12 hits and is batting .293 over his past 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs. Cardinals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs.

