Chicago White Sox (62-98, fourth in AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-84, second in AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (9-13, 3.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins look to preserve a four-game winning streak. Minnesota is hitting .249 as a team this year, Eddie Rosario’s mark of .288 leads the team. The White Sox look to end a three-game skid. Chicago’s lineup has 164 home runs this year, Daniel Palka paces them with 27 homers. The Twins won Friday’s contest 12-4. Chase De Jong picked up his first win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is batting .240 with a .280 on-base percentage and .406 slugging percentage in 152 games this season for the White Sox. Omar Narvaez has three home runs and four RBIs over his past 10 games for Chicago. Joe Mauer has 134 hits for the Twins this season. He’s batting .280 on the year. Tyler Austin has 11 hits and is batting .289 over his past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 26 runs. Twins: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports