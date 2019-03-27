Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Minnesota Twins (78-84, second in the AL Central in 2018)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: José Berríos (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Minnesota on opening day.

The Twins finished 49-32 in home games in 2018. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland hit .259 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 19 total triples last year. The Indians won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

Twins Injuries: Gabriel Moya: day-to-day (shoulder tightness), Miguel Sano: day-to-day (heel).

Indians Injuries: Bradley Zimmer: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (left knee contusion), Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (right calf strain), Jason Kipnis: day-to-day (right calf strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.