Chicago White Sox (62-99, fourth in AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (77-84, second in AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: White Sox: Dylan Covey (5-13, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Twins: Zack Littell (0-2, 6.61 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins hope to preserve a five-game winning streak. Minnesota’s lineup is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 77 RBIs. The White Sox look to end a four-game losing streak. Chicago’s lineup has 164 home runs this season, Daniel Palka paces them with 27 homers. The Twins won Saturday’s contest 8-3. Kyle Gibson picked up his 10th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is batting .240 with a .279 on-base percentage and .406 slugging percentage in 153 games this season for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada has 14 hits and is batting .341 over his past 10 games for Chicago. Max Kepler has 19 home runs and 56 RBIs on the season for the Twins. Tyler Austin has 10 hits and is batting .263 over his past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 28 runs. Twins: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports