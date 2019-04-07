Minnesota Twins (5-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-2, second in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (1-0, 1.84 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 49-32 at home in 2018. Philadelphia hit .234 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last season.

The Twins finished 29-52 in road games in 2018. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.