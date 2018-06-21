The College World Series logo is displayed behind home plate at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 14, 2018, where the NCAA College World Series baseball tournament starts on Saturday, June 16. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

OMAHA, Neb. — Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has announced the Detroit Tigers will play a regular-season game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park on June 13, 2019 — two days before the start of the College World Series.

Manfred said at a news conference Thursday that Major League Baseball wants to strengthen its relationship with the NCAA in general, and college baseball specifically, and also bring the game to new markets.

Manfred said there is no commitment to play a regular-season game in Omaha beyond next year but that the possibility exists.

Omaha has hosted the College World Series since 1950. Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson is from Omaha and Royals greats such as George Brett, David Cone and Frank White played Triple-A ball in Omaha.

___

