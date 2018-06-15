Los Angeles Dodgers’ Matt Kemp, left, and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos scuffle after Chirinos was shoved by Kemp at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp have been suspended for one game apiece by Major League Baseball after a scuffle that followed a home plate collision.

Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, announced the suspensions Friday, along with undisclosed fines.

The Rangers say Chirinos will sit out Friday night against Colorado. Kemp is appealing his suspension, making him available for Los Angeles’ game against San Francisco.

Chirinos and Kemp jostled as they got up after the collision in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. The benches and bullpens cleared, though no punches were thrown. Chirinos and Kemp were both ejected.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.