St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (Scott Kane/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night, overcoming an embarrassing play by Marcell Ozuna.

St. Louis already had a 4-0 lead when Kiké Hernández led off the eighth with a drive to left. Ozuna went back and climbed up the wall, but he misjudged the ball and tumbled onto the warning track as he tried to make the play . Hernandez’s drive bounced over for a ground-rule double, but Mike Mayers and Andrew Miller managed to escape the threat.

Six St. Louis pitchers combined for a seven-hitter. The Dodgers stranded 13 runners and struck out 10 times.

John Brebbia (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Los Angeles dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. The Dodgers had won five in a row before stalling in St. Louis.

Molina, who began the day with a .175 batting average, put St. Louis in front with an RBI double against Ross Stripling (0-1) in the first. Paul DeJong hit a two-out double, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games, and Ozuna walked before Molina doubled to left.

Ozuna also scored, but he was sent back to third after the Dodgers challenged the play and it was ruled a ground-rule double.

Molina added a two-run double with two out in the third, and Goldschmidt made it 4-0 when he drove a 0-2 pitch into the stands in left in the fifth. It was his sixth homer of the season.

Dakota Hudson gave way to Brebbia with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Brebbia fanned Hernandez on four pitches to end the inning.

DeJong also helped Hudson after the Dodgers put runners on first and second with one out in the third. Playing almost by second base on a shift, the shortstop stretched out and speared a line drive by Cody Bellinger. He got up and touched second to double up Joc Peterson.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin. RHP J.T. Chargois was recalled from the minors, and he got the last two outs of the seventh.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez is on schedule to throw his first bullpen session Friday. He went on the 10-day injured list March 25 for a right shoulder cuff strain. He has missed 10 games.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-0, 3.09 ERA) makes his third start of the season. He pitched five innings of one-run ball in a 10-6 victory at Colorado on Friday.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 3.86 ERA) is looking for his first win in his third start of the year. The 2014 first-round draft pick threw five scoreless innings against San Diego on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.