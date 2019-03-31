Los Angeles Angels (80-82, fourth in the AL West in 2018) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West in 2018)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 322 total doubles last season.

The Angels went 37-39 in division play in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.2 hits with three extra base hits per game and 214 total home runs last season.

Athletics Injuries: None listed.

Angels Injuries: None listed.

