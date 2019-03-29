Houston Astros (103-59, first in the AL West in 2018) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-72, third in the AL East in 2018)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays went 51-30 in home games in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 43 total triples last season.

The Astros went 57-24 on the road in 2018. Houston pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

Rays Injuries: None listed.

Astros Injuries: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

