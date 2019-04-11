Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (0-1, 10.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last year.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.