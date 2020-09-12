In his fourth career start, Anderson tossed seven scoreless and struck out nine. His three walks never led to damage. He used 99 pitches to silence the Nationals, who, at 17-27, have left themselves with zero margin for error.

To keep their faint playoff chances flickering, they all but had to win a strong showing from Corbin against the first-place Braves. Yet they registered just one hit — a bunt single in the fourth — off the 22-year-old Anderson. A speck of offense in the eighth, on Trea Turner’s RBI double, was both too little and too late. The Nationals put the tying run on second with no outs in the ninth, then loaded the bases with two outs, and could not score.

“We just couldn’t pull it off,” said Manager Dave Martinez. “But that kid was good.”

The Nationals are in the mode of taking few risks. Sean Doolittle is shut down after straining his right oblique, even if Manager Dave Martinez won’t rule him out of a hypothetical postseason run. Infielder Howie Kendrick, 37, remains on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Reliever Tanner Rainey is taking a few days off due to forearm pain, though an MRI revealed no structural damage. And, to limit his throwing, Juan Soto has been relegated to the designated hitter since returning from left elbow soreness.

That’s how Yadiel Hernández got a shot Saturday. The 32-year-old technically debuted when he pinch-ran in the ninth inning Thursday. But this — batting ninth, playing left field — was what he envisioned when he defected from Cuba in 2015. Then, in the spirit of 2020, he was moved to right field when Adam Eaton was scratched from the lineup with back spasm.

In his first-career at-bat, Hernández battled for eight pitches before chasing a high change-up for strike three. That stranded two runners after Anderson issued back-to-back walks to start the second. The Braves had jumped ahead with a run and three hits in the first off Corbin, who’d struggled against them in his previous start.

Unlike that last matchup, a 10-3 loss for the Nationals, Corbin had the Braves chasing his patented slider. Ronald Acuña Jr. whiffed at one in the dirt in the second. Freddie Freeman swung through a belt-high, outside slider to begin the third. Through four innings, five of Corbin’s six strikeouts came on that pitch, lending results to a subtle adjustment. But by attacking the zone more, particularly with his fastball, Corbin allowed some costly contact.

“They’re hot right now, one through nine,” Corbin said of allowing nine hits. “They’re a dangerous team, they’re hitting homers. I mean to hold them to two runs you think we’re going to be in the game, and we’ll take that.”

Corbin threw 50 fastballs, a mix of four-seamers and sinkers, and induced just two whiffs. With two outs in the fourth, Ozzie Albies connected on a high fastball to score Adam Duvall with a single. With one out in the sixth, Tyler Flowers roped a 91 mph sinker to put runners on first and third for Albies. But Corbin escaped the jam by getting Albies to bounce out. He kept the Nationals close into the late innings, getting through the seventh on 108 pitches. The offense just couldn’t figure out Anderson.

He entered with a 2.40 ERA in three major league appearances. And while that’s a tiny sample size, it shrunk at Washington’s expense. The only hit off Anderson was Asdrúbal Cabrera’s bunt single against the shift in the fourth. Anderson responded by retiring the final 12 batters he faced, getting 10 called strikes with his fastball and six empty swings on a fading change.

“Early on, we took our walks and he was a little wild,” Turner said of Anderson. “But then he settled in and wasn’t afraid to change-up in any count, which I think is a big benefit for him and made it tough on us.”

When he exited, a relief for the Nationals, Shane Greene yielded a leadoff single to Eaton in the eighth. Eaton, pinch-hitting for Michael A. Taylor, then stole second on the first pitch to Hernández. After two strikeouts — Hernández’s third, Brock Holt’s second — Turner doubled in Eaton to halve the deficit.

That brought up Soto with the tying run on second and Braves Manager Brian Snitker inserted lefty Will Smith. Soto and Smith had tangled last month in Atlanta, when Smith yelled at him before an inning, then Soto took him deep, then Smith yelled some more.

This matchup went to Smith once Soto grounded out in a 3-2 count. Kyle McGowin kept Washington breathing by retiring all six batters he faced out of the bullpen.