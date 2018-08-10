Some afternoons lead one to wonder if some grander conspiracy is at work here. Some moments allow one to imagine the baseball fates, at a clandestine meeting wherever they reside, cackling as they decide the Nationals will suffer in some cruel purgatory — given just enough hope to believe, given just enough adversity to succumb.

Because when Jeremy Hellickson found himself cruising into the sixth inning with a no-hitter, he suddenly hit a wall that knocked his command into the ether as he walked three straight. Because as Brandon Kintzler warmed in the Cubs bullpen, those trying to fill his spot in the Nationals’ bullpen created a bases-loaded jam and walked in the go-ahead run in the seventh.

And when the Nationals rallied in the eighth, their rookie got picked off in the same way Jose Lobaton did in Game 5 in the National League Division Series. Their rookie manager, who celebrated a warm and emotional homecoming Friday morning, was about to answer questions about his decisions in the afternoon. They lost 3-2, and are 58-57.

Every team has history with Wrigley Field. For the Nationals, the more salient memories happen to be the recent ones. Things have changed for this team here. Familiar faces got their start here, and others recently arrived. If every series is important for this team now, this one is something more — a test of their playoff readiness, and a reminder of what it’s like to play here when it counts.

The last time the Nationals were here, a different former Cub was leading them. The last time the Nationals were here, Stephen Strasburg threw a gem so clutch it seemed capable of changing his legacy forever. The last time the Nationals were here, they left hopeful that things might be different in Game 5. They were not different. Instead, everything was different in 2018.

Instead of former Cubs manager Dusty Baker, they are led now by former Cub and Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez. Instead of cruising to a division title, they are struggling. And instead of Joe Ross or A.J. Cole or one of the many others who have auditioned for the fifth starter’s spot over the last few years, the Nationals are using Hellickson.

He began the day by throwing seven straight balls, a feat made more impressive by the fact that the last three did not even entice free-swinging Javy Baez to try. Normally a master of command, he walked the leadoff man. Then he did not allow another Cubs player to reach until the sixth.

Hellickson had done this once before this season, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Padres in May. The first batter he faced a third time broke it up, affirming the Nationals’ notion that he struggles the third time through an order.

By the time he got there Friday, he had a lead. Juan Soto provided a two-out single in the first. Adam Eaton provided a two-out single in the second. But then, the offense stalled, which didn’t hurt them immediately. Hellickson was holding the Cubs hitless into the sixth.

He didn’t allow another baserunner until he walked Anthony Rizzo after a 13-pitch at-bat with two-out in the sixth – an at-bat in which Spencer Kieboom dropped two foul tip strikes that would have ended it. The margin for error for this team is slim, and those are the plays around which games pivot.

Hellickson then walked Baez on four pitches, at which point Martinez might have pulled him had he surrendered a hit. Then he walked Ben Zobrist on four pitches, at which point Martinez placed team over history, and removed Hellickson from the game. He threw 5 2/3 no-hit innings and walked four.

Martinez chose Sammy Solis to face left-handed Jason Heyward. His other left-handed option, Matt Grace, struggled in a similar situation earlier this week. Solis fell behind Heyward, 2-0. Heyward singled up the middle to tie the game, the first hit of the day for the Cubs. Left-handed hitters are hitting .273 against him. Right-handed hitters are hitting .213.

As Solis was struggling, former Nationals reliever Brandon Kintzler was warming for the Cubs, an insult-to-injury moment that seemed in keeping with the changing feel of the afternoon. The man they signed to effectively take his spot, Greg Holland, relieved Solis and surrendered enough hard contact to fill the bases.

As Kintzler warmed, he walked in the go-ahead run. Martinez does not have many choices now, not with Sean Doolittle and Kelvin Herrera injured and Ryan Madson needed to close. This team is weaker in the bullpen now, the one place they were supposed to be stronger than ever this year.

But then Kintzler walked Harper and Soto, as if fate were forgiving this team again. Then Soto got picked off first base in the same way, in the same inning, by the same catcher who picked off Jose Lobaton in Game 5 of the National League Division Series last year. The rally sputtered. The Nationals didn’t score. They never did, and finished their 19th game of the season a run away from a different fate.