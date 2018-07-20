WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day disabled list and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the 60-day DL ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Strasburg (6-6, 3.46 ERA) started Friday against Washington’s NL East foe. The right-hander landed on the DL June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. In 13 starts, Strasburg has 95 strikeouts and 19 walks.

The 33-year-old Zimmerman last played on May 9 after suffering a strained right oblique. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on June 30. Zimmerman is hitting .217 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

Washington opened roster space by optioning pitchers Wander Suero and Trevor Gott to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Nationals, fresh off hosting the All-Star Game, are third in the NL East. Washington is 5½ games behind Philadelphia and five back of Atlanta.

