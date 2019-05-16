WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez left in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the New York Mets with an injury.

After delivering ball four to Brandon Nimmo with one out, Sanchez walked to the rear of the mound. Manager Dave Martinez and the trainer came out and Sanchez soon departed.

There was no immediate announcement on the injury.

Sanchez (0-6) was staked to a 4-0 lead. He was looking to avoid becoming the first Nationals pitcher to start 0-7 since Jason Marquis in 2010.

