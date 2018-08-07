Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is greeted following his solo homer in the fourth inning against the Braves. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The first test: Did you check the late Phillies’ score before you grabbed your coffee?

We’re getting there, Washington. It’s not yet mid-August, but a real-life pennant race could well await. Such a circumstance can make the mind start to race with if-this-then-that thoughts. If Jefry Rodriguez can beat the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a doubleheader (as he did Tuesday) and Max Scherzer is set to pitch the nightcap (as he was Tuesday), then — quick math — the Nationals could easily be 2½ games behind the Braves by night’s end, which would then have you racing to check the result for division-leading Philadelphia, which played late in Arizona.

“I feel like we’re starting to click, you know?” was the estimation of shortstop Trea Turner, who had three hits in the 8-3 opening victory at Nationals Park, before Scherzer took the hill.

That victory — in which Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit back-to-back homers and rookie fill-in starter Rodriguez tossed five easy, one-run innings — was the Nationals’ sixth in seven games since the trade deadline. Beating the sub-.500 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds, though, is merely what’s required to stay on the fringes of the race. Beating the two teams ahead of them — and even after Tuesday’s twinbill, the Nats have five remaining against Atlanta and nine left against Philadelphia — is what’s required to climb into the thick of it.

Which makes this four-game series against Atlanta a contender as the most important regular-season series the Nationals have ever played — until the Phillies arrive here in two weeks. Think I’m wrong? Sure, it’s debatable. But we’ll get back to that in a minute.

With Scherzer poised to pull the Nats still closer Tuesday night, it’s worth remembering that these Nationals, for all their success dating from 2012, really haven’t successfully navigated the uphill climb they face now. They certainly haven’t trailed by this much — before the nightcap and the Phillies’ game at Arizona late Tuesday, Philadelphia led Washington by five games — just as they started playing well.

Take their four division championships — as well as the seasons that got away.

On Aug. 7, 2012, the Nats beat Houston for their fourth straight win in what would become an eight-game winning streak. They led the National League East by four games, and the lead didn’t get smaller until after they clinched.

On Aug. 7, 2014, they walked off the Mets to take a 4½ -game lead in the division. After Aug. 12, their advantage was never less than five games.

On Aug. 7, 2016, Tanner Roark outpitched Madison Bumgarner in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco to push the Nats’ lead to seven games over Miami, which would pull closer than that for just one day over the remainder of the season.

And a year ago, they beat the Marlins to go 22 games over .500 and increase their lead to 14½ games. No one even threatened to threaten the rest of the year.

So if the Nationals are to win this division — an accomplishment they can see only through a telescope at the moment, but it’s getting closer on the horizon — it will come in a manner in which they have never done it before, and both the Braves and the Phillies will have a direct impact on whether it’s possible. By this point in 2013, they were six games under .500 and 15½ games out — dead. By this point in 2015, they were just 2½ games behind, but they played .500 ball the rest of the way, ceding the division to the Mets.

Now, about those important regular-season games in Nationals history. I, of course, am partial to April 14, 2005, when Livan Hernandez nearly shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks and baseball returned to Washington at ol’ RFK Stadium. But even though that team stood at 50-31 at the midway point, those games were more important symbolically than in the standings. That season contained a mid-September series in San Diego, and when they won the opener the Nats were 2½ back in the wild-card race. But the next night, they blew a five-run ninth-inning lead the next night, and that was essentially it.

If you remember that series as important, and can name the characters who made it such — John Patterson! Hector Carrasco! Jon Rauch! Chad Cordero! — then you’re among the most established (sickest?) Nats fans out there.

The more realistic answer, not to mention the one that’s more at our fingertips, has to be a September series three years ago. The Nationals, preseason favorites but disappointing to that point, had won five straight to pull back into a division fight. The Mets, sparked by a trade-deadline deal for slugger Yoenis Cespedes, arrived at Nationals Park leading the division by four games. A Nats sweep, and the last three-and-a-half weeks of the season were going to be a blast.

Instead, Scherzer couldn’t hold a lead in the opener, and they lost. That was followed by the absolute dagger: a blown 7-1 lead a night later, with the lead characters being Blake Treinen and Felipe Rivero and Drew Storen, who combined to walk six Mets in a six-run seventh inning. That was all before old pal Jonathan Papelbon gave up the game-winning homer in the eighth. The division, not to mention the managerial career of Matt Williams, was over.

You remember those games? You do, of course, because they mattered. If you wear a red cap bearing a Curly W, you might not like the way they ended. But there was a feeling of possibility entering that series, just as there was a feeling of possibility entering Tuesday night’s conclusion of the doubleheader, with Scherzer on the mound.

These are important games, this series against Atlanta. Win the majority of them, and it earns these Nationals the right to more important games later this month and into September.

“We’ve been playing really well,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

True enough. What’s the Phillies’ score, again?