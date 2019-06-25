There was no doubt in this one, no real drama, no wondering if the gap was wide enough to use Trevor Rosenthal, if the bullpen would hold, if this or if that or if something else.

There was, by the close of Tuesday night, just a quiet win for the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Those do happen sometimes.

They beat the Miami Marlins, 6-1, behind another dominant start by Max Scherzer and some opportunistic offense. Scherzer, cheek still bruised after breaking his nose a week earlier, pitched eight innings, allowed one run on five hits, struck out 10 and walked none. He has won his past five starts — he’s now 7-5 overall — and has given up five earned runs in 49 innings since May 22. He has struck out 69 batters in that seven-game stretch, and he has walked eight. His ERA, up to 4.12 at the start of May, has been shaved to 2.52.

And his teammates rewarded his effort, as they’ve gotten in the habit of doing, by burying the Marlins before sundown. Scherzer chipped in two singles and two runs. Trea Turner provided the big hit with a three-run homer in the fourth. Washington improved to 38-40 and, with the first-place Atlanta Braves still playing the Cubs in Chicago, was 7½ games back in the National League East when Fernando Rodney recorded his first three outs with the Nationals.

Here’s how they entered a week that promised to be much quieter than the last: They were 18-9 in their previous 27 contests, about a month’s worth of action, but still three games below .500. They had Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg lined up to face the last-place Marlins. When you invest so heavily in three pitchers — $210 million for Scherzer, $175 million for Strasburg, $140 million for Corbin — you picture them dominating in the fall, in the playoffs, maybe even in the World Series. But you also expect them to treat baseball’s punching bags as such. And, as far as Washington’s comeback goes, evening its record is a necessary first step.

Yet if any of this signaled stability — the rotation, the soft schedule, the ace on the mound — think again. This series was preceded by the Nationals’ latest bullpen shuffle, and this one was the oddest so far. Washington added Rodney and Jonny Venters, both in the twilight of their careers and both coming off terrible starts to the season. Combine the two into one reliever, and there are 76 years on earth, 22 years in baseball and 12 different stops along the way.

Rodney, 42, had a 9.42 ERA in 14⅓ innings for the Oakland Athletics in April and May. He could soon find himself pitching the eighth inning for Washington as a direct replacement for Rosenthal, who was released Sunday. Venters, 34 and the recipient of three Tommy John surgeries, gave up nine earned runs in 4⅔ innings for the Braves this season. He could soon be used as a matchup left-hander in high-leverage situations. That’s what Washington’s search for bullpen answers has come to. It only took until June 25.

But before the new pieces could be tested in big spots, and the Nationals’ luck tested with them, Scherzer limited the bullpen’s workload. He stepped around a leadoff single to set down the Marlins in the first. He struck out the side in the second, using a cutter and two change-ups to do so, then helped trigger the offense. Scherzer led off the third with a hit before Juan Soto punched a two-run single off Marlins starter Trevor Richards as the Nationals built a 3-0 lead. Then Scherzer reached base with another single in the fourth — this one on his first bunt since breaking his nose while practicing that skill — and Turner brought him and Victor Robles home with a three-run homer to make it 6-0.

Scherzer had a momentary lapse, allowing an RBI single to Curtis Granderson in the bottom of the inning, but soon went right back to dealing. He retired the Marlins in order in the sixth, then again in the seventh, then was at just 80 pitches when he walked to the mound for the eighth. He yielded a single, struck out Miguel Rojas looking and then stared down Garrett Cooper. Rojas burst out of the dugout to argue the third strike call, and he and Marlins Manager Don Mattingly were ejected. Scherzer lingered behind the mound and laughed with second base umpire John Libka.

Then he got an inning-ending double play out of Cooper on his 94th and last pitch of the night. He skipped down the dugout steps, had a short conversation with pitching coach Paul Menhart and, after a few short nods, shook hands with Manager Dave Martinez. Scherzer’s work was done. Rodney issued a full-count walk before bouncing back with a strikeout and a double play. He did his signature celebration, shooting an invisible arrow into the air, once he finished it off.

It was a quick path to 27 outs, taking 2 hours 27 minutes, and the Nationals breezed through it without a hitch.