As a once-winnable game devolved into an embarrassing loss in the span of about 15 minutes, all the Washington Nationals could do was watch.

Their 8-3 defeat to the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Nationals Park got out of hand in the 10th inning when the Nationals’ bullpen, which had effectively navigated two innings to that point, imploded again. Eight of the first nine Padres hitters reached base (including four of five against Wander Suero), reliever Justin Miller returned from the injured list and hit a batter to force a run in, and Manager Dave Martinez cycled through three pitchers — Suero, Miller and Matt Grace — in search of someone, anyone who could get an out. One problem with that: The Padres turned their first two outs into runs via sacrifice flies.

The loss was the Nationals’ sixth in their past eight games and guaranteed they would lose their fourth series in their past five. It is late April and at least 137 games remain, but for Washington (11-14), this defeat was one of the most discouraging of the season.

Beyond the bullpen’s late woes, Saturday spotlighted offensive struggles that stretched back to the beginning of the Nationals’ recent road trip to Miami and Colorado. Coming into the game, the Nationals were having trouble making contact — they had struck out in nearly 29 percent of their at-bats since April 19, the third-highest rate in the majors — and, even when they did, they weren’t hitting the ball hard. Of the Nationals’ batted balls, only 31.9 percent were hit hard, the fourth-lowest rate in the league.

Those troubles continued Saturday. But in the sixth, left fielder Juan Soto delivered a jolt when he crushed a high fastball on a 2-0 count into the second deck in right-center, tying the score at 2 and knocking Padres starter Eric Lauer from the game.

In the seventh, Washington put its first two runners on via walks and pinch-hit for starter Stephen Strasburg. Martinez had said before the game that third baseman Anthony Rendon was available despite not starting, but he turned to Michael A. Taylor, who sacrifice bunted. Washington then had runners on second and third with one out, but it had given away an out that proved precious. A groundout by Carter Kieboom and a flyout by Victor Robles two batters later yielded no runs and kept the score tied.

The Nationals’ inability to capitalize on that situation illustrated a greater problem. Martinez has preached all season about the importance of driving in runs when the situations arise, but his players haven’t been able to follow through. On Friday, in a 4-3, series-opening loss, the Nationals squandered several scoring chances, including twice failing to drive in the speedy Robles from third. Their struggles were particularly frustrating Saturday because the offense only seemed to need one more run.

Strasburg had his best outing of the season Sunday at Miami; he allowed two hits, struck out 11 and kept the Marlins scoreless over eight innings to prevent the Nationals from being swept. Saturday’s performance — seven innings, four hits, two runs, nine strikeouts — built on that and snapped his early-season issues with consistency. Before Saturday, Strasburg had made four quality starts but was unable to deliver another in his next one. This time, Strasburg hit a snag early — a two-run homer by Hunter Renfroe in the second — but he cruised from there, allowing just two base-runners in the next five innings.

In the 10th, after the Padres surged well in front, the Nationals mounted a small rally. Howie Kendrick hit a solo homer, and the remaining fans cheered. The Nationals could’ve used that one badly just a little earlier.