A few hours before his Washington Nationals began a pivotal four-game series against the Miami Marlins with a 10-3 victory Thursday night, Dave Martinez did not deviate from character. The manager refused to view his team’s status through a wider lens, both in terms of the pennant race and the future of the franchise. Martinez was, as always, focused on the here and the now, at least with the media present.

But Martinez’s persistence could not veil the Nationals’ shocking reality. These four games carried more weight than few would have ever thought a late-July series against a middling team could. Losing the series — or even splitting it — could prompt the Nationals to become sellers, to some degree, before Tuesday’s nonwaiver trade deadline, a possibility the team has had to acknowledge in recent days as the losses have piled up. The organization’s direction, for at least the remainder of the season, is at stake. The Nationals were seven games out of first place in the National League East entering Thursday. They needed wins.

Keeping with the season’s theme, the day began with a couple of blows to Washington’s roster. First, Stephen Strasburg, Thursday’s scheduled starting pitcher, was placed on the disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. Shortly thereafter, Washington announced third baseman Anthony Rendon, a rare bright spot in recent weeks, was put on the paternity list and likely won’t return until Sunday.

[Box score: Nationals 10, Marlins 3]

The Nationals chugged along without them, exhibiting a grittiness often absent this season in a come-from-behind win. Tommy Milone, Strasburg’s replacement and freshly recalled from Class AAA Syracuse, recovered from the Marlins’ three-run first inning to complete his first big league appearance this season with four straight zeros. Trea Turner supplied a home run and a go-ahead two-run triple to lead the comeback before others joined to blow the game open as the Nationals accumulated nine extra-base hits. The bullpen pieced together the final 12 outs without faltering.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ win in Cincinnati on Thursday night kept the Nationals (51-51) seven games behind in the division, but the Atlanta Braves’ loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers cut the gap between Washington and the second wild-card spot to 4½ games.

“I don’t think anyone thinks six, seven games is too much by any stretch of the imagination,” Turner said. “Yeah, it’s getting late in the season, but 60 games to make up seven is very doable.”

[Svrluga: Is it time to think the unthinkable and deal Bryce Harper?]

A comeback was necessary Thursday because the first inning quickly went awry. Adam Eaton’s walk and Turner’s single gave Washington two base runners to start the game. But the Nationals, as they have repeatedly this season, then ran a clinic on how to squander a scoring opportunity. First, Bryce Harper, the man the Nationals are paying to execute in those spots, struck out. Ryan Zimmerman followed with a pop out, and Eaton was picked off at second base before Juan Soto, the Nationals’ most dangerous hitter for weeks, could attempt to salvage the inning.

The Marlins (44-60), a rebuilding club miles from contention, were not wasteful when given a shot. Miami welcomed Milone back to the majors with three straight hits, capped by J.T. Realmuto’s RBI double. Justin Bour added a sacrifice fly, and Cameron Maybin later knocked in another run with a single. In minutes, the Nationals went from threatening to sinking into a three-run hole.

The excavation process began in the fourth inning, when Turner and Soto clobbered solo home runs. Turner’s blast ricocheted off the deactivated psychedelic statue adorning the ballpark beyond the wall in left-center field. Soto’s was a missile to right, giving the teenager 12 homers in two-plus months as a major leaguer. He later became the first teenager to be intentionally walked twice in a game since Robin Yount in 1975.

It took until the sixth inning for the Nationals to inflict damage with a runner on base. Zimmerman provided the thunder, stroking a two-out double off the wall to score Eaton from first base to knot the score at 3.

Meanwhile, Milone had settled into his first start as a National since his rookie season of 2011. The left-hander tallied just one perfect inning, but he danced around the Marlins’ threats to complete five frames. He allowed the three runs on eight hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Ultimately, he gave the Nationals time to respond.

[Nationals return Stephen Strasburg to DL with nerve issue]

“Coming out for the first time, it was kind of just a little bit anxious, I guess, nervous — whatever you want to call it,” Milone said. “I settled down after that and felt pretty good.”

Washington took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Turner, who finished a double short of the cycle, smacked a triple off the wall in right. Harper then bounced an RBI double down the right field line on a 3-0 pitch. Two innings later, Matt Wieters, who had twice left the bases loaded, delivered a two-run double with the bases loaded. Wilmer Difo clobbered an RBI triple, and Michael A. Taylor supplied a run-scoring double for the last of Washington’s 10 unanswered runs.

“We got to continue doing what we’re doing,” Martinez said. “Playing well. We’re starting to swing the bats better as a whole, a whole team.”

Those are the types of innings, filled with opportunistic hitting, that Washington needs moving forward. A few more like those over the next few days, and perhaps the Nationals will leave Miami not as sellers, but confident a playoff berth is within reach with the team assembled as they’ve insisted all along.

“There’s still plenty of confidence in this room,” Zimmerman said. “We haven’t put ourselves in an ideal situation. But if we play well the next couple weeks and cut that number in half and get closer, it’ll be a fun last month and a half for us.”