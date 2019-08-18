Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier gets a celebratory ride on the back of batting practice pitcher Ali Modami after homering during the Nationals’ seven-run third inning Sunday. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Nationals Park entered the twilight zone in the third inning. The Washington Nationals were in the midst of batting around, pounding Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson and treating his replacement just the same, when the scattered clouds overhead unleashed a sudden, solid sheet of rain. After a few moments, the rain stopped. The Nationals offense didn’t.

The Nationals crushed the Brewers, 16-8, on a humid Sunday afternoon to win a series that should be among the first pieces of evidence submitted if there’s ever a congressional report on whether MLB has juiced its baseballs. The Nationals received at least one home run Sunday from their second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh hitters, bludgeoning the Brewers despite having every reason to be lethargic from Saturday night’s 14-inning marathon loss. The teams combined for 29 runs in that game, won by the Brewers, 15-14. Nineteen pitchers took the mound and allowed 11 homeers in a game that ended in the early hours of Sunday morning. The team itself seemed surprised at the lack of a hangover.

While it was raining in the third, Anthony Rendon smacked a flyball to left and pinwheeled his bat toward the dugout. He appeared to believe he hit a lazy pop-up and tossed the bat out of frustration. But, as the ball carried out beyond the fence, the home run recast the move as an uncharacteristic and emphatic bat flip. His jog around the bases, though, looked quite routine. The next hitter, Juan Soto, delivered back-to-back homers for the 10th time this season and the second time of the game.

The Nationals needed the blowout. The night before, they’d erased four different deficits — 5-0, 8-5, 12-11 and 13-12 — only to run into one they couldn’t overcome in the 14th. The defeat taxed the bullpen and stretched the roster so far that, if they’d tied the game and brought it to the 15th, they would’ve sent second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera to the mound, first baseman Howie Kendrick to second, left fielder Soto to first base and starter Joe Ross to left field.

The ultimate cost of the loss arrived Sunday morning when the Nationals placed struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the injured list with right knee tendinitis. This overshadowed any hope inspired by Manager Dave Martinez’s proclamation that injured ace Max Scherzer was “probable” to make his long-awaited return Thursday at Pittsburgh.

Martinez’s most trusted bullpen arm, Doolittle blew his sixth save Saturday by allowing four runs on three homers before the bats forced extras. The reliever who hasn’t pitched a complete season since 2014 leads the league in games finished (49) and was on pace for a career-high 68 appearances. Saturday pushed his ERA over his past 10 appearances to 12.00.

The continued struggles raised serious questions about the team’s closer role to many except Martinez.

“When he does come back, he’s our closer,” the manager said.

In the meantime, Martinez said he wasn’t sure who’d step into the role. He might play the matchups or ride the hot hand, because he emphasized the new, healthy relievers the team traded for at the deadline — right-handers Daniel Hudson and Hunter Strickland — have shouldered heavy workloads and he wants to protect them. The offense spared the manager from showing his hand, at least for a day.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde looked less than crisp, allowing four runs over five innings, but it hardly mattered. The Nationals scored four in the first, two in the second and broke the game open with seven in the third while almost completing home-run bingo with a solo shot from Soto, a two-run from Rendon and a three-run from Brian Dozier, who later added another shot. Adam Eaton and Soto homered in the fifth capped a barrage which began as soon as the game started.

Trea Turner led off with a bloop single into right field which just fell in, and he eventually scored on Matt Adams’s rocket into the right-field seats. The big first baseman stepped on home plate to complete his three-run blast and thumped the chest of Victor Robles, striding to the plate. Adams must’ve passed on the power to the Nationals’ young center fielder and the rest of the lineup. Robles followed with a homer — and the bats were just getting started.