“I missed some locations and paid for those,” Voth said. “I gave it my all today. It’s definitely not the end result that I wanted, but I think I’m slowly getting there.”

The doubleheader gave the Nationals a peek at the future. Beyond this down summer, their rotation will still be anchored by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Scherzer’s contract runs through the end of 2021. Strasburg, out for the season after undergoing surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, signed a seven-year, $245 million deal last winter. Corbin committed to six years and $140 million in November of 2018.

But the Nos. 4 and 5 starters are a question for the coming offseason. Aníbal Sánchez has a $12 million club option and will turn 37 in February. Assuming he’s not back, a mix of Joe Ross, Erick Fedde and Voth could again vie for a spot, just like they did in the spring. Wil Crowe and Ben Braymer could be on the outside looking in. And that’s what made Friday an early audition of sorts.

Voth had the first game despite his 7.99 ERA in six previous outings. Crowe had the second for the second start of his career. That the Nationals chose Crowe as their 29th man — and not Braymer or Kyle McGowin — showed that something in his debut intrigued them. But first Voth took a shot at righting his season against the front-running Braves (23-14).

That began with bad luck, as Ronald Acuña Jr. thought he’d missed a well-placed, two-strike curveball. The center fielder slammed his bat down in frustration. The indication was that Voth, needing traction, had faced one batter and recorded one out. Yet the ball kept going, and going, until Victor Robles ran out of room. Acuña didn’t know his own strength. The solo homer assured that a Nationals opponent scored first in seven straight games. Then Atlanta kept adding.

“I didn’t think it had the distance,” Voth said of Acuña’s first-inning homer. “I was kind of shocked when it went out.”

Dansby Swanson lifted a two-run blast in the third. Acuña added a two-run homer in the fifth. There was no doubt with that one, traveling at 113 mph and for 432 feet. It erased slight progress made by the Nationals’ offense, which was without Juan Soto after he was scratched due to left elbow soreness.

They’d inched back in the fourth once Asdrúbal Cabrera tripled and Yan Gomes scored him with a sacrifice fly. But even that carried a wisp of misfortune. Gomes looked to have a homer before Adam Duvall leaped at the wall and pulled it back. He laughed while rounding first, shaking his head, likely wondering what’s coursed through the Nationals’ clubhouse in recent weeks: Can anything, maybe just one thing, go right?

The short answer? Not quite yet. Howie Kendrick lined a rocket that was caught by a jumping Adeiny Hechavarría in the first, gluing Turner to third. That happened in the fifth, too, when a surefire single up the middle was caught by a shifted Hechavarría to keep Victor Robles stranded in scoring position. It was a continuation of the issues that have nagged the Nationals all season: Their offense wasn’t good enough, and neither was Voth.

That he improved in a four-run loss was a knock on his recent starts. Voth hadn’t pitched more than four innings since Aug. 8. His fastball velocity ticked up to 93 and 94 mph in the first and second. He had five strikeouts, flashing the plus curve that made him stand out in 2019. He just made too many mistakes.

“Progress,” Voth said when asked to assess his outing, adding that his fastball felt better but he still can’t consistently throw his curve for strikes. “It’s not exactly what I want, but I wanted just go out there and throw out mechanics and just compete. I felt like I did that. I felt like I went out there and had a plan to just attack, attack, attack.”