Turner's bat was a difference in a 10-9 win over the Braves in Atlanta on Friday. The Nationals used every bit of late offense once Daniel Hudson allowed a two-run homer in the seventh, then rebounded for a shaky save. What that will mean Saturday, next week, when this down season is over, is anyone's guess. But what it meant now, for this scuffling team, was good enough for one sticky night at Truist Park: It helped snap a seven-game losing streak. It kept the Braves from a doubleheader sweep.

It inched the Nationals to ­13-24, which was better than the alternative, which would have been another step toward the very bottom of the standings. In the first game Friday, a 7-1 loss, Austin Voth allowed five runs in 4⅔ innings. Rookie Wil Crowe lasted just 2⅓ innings in the second leg, and a lead evaporated once Freddie Freeman hit a game-tying grand slam off ­Tanner Rainey.

But the Nationals, despite a late throwing error for Turner, despite Hudson testing fate, dug in to gut it out.

AD

AD

"It felt good to put up a bunch of runs and have everyone contribute," Turner said. "I feel like that's one of the first games where the lineup from top to bottom has been really solid."

The doubleheader gave the Nationals a peek at the future. Beyond this down summer, their rotation still will be anchored by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Scherzer's contract runs through the end of 2021. Strasburg, out for the season after surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, signed a seven-year, $245 million deal last winter. Corbin committed to six years and $140 million in November 2018.

But the Nos. 4 and 5 starters are a question for the coming offseason. Aníbal Sánchez has a $12 million club option and will turn 37 in February. Assuming he's not back, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde and Voth again could vie for a spot, just like they did in the spring. Crowe and Ben Braymer could be on the outside looking in. And that's what made Friday an early audition of sorts.

The Nationals choosing Crowe as their 29th man — and not Braymer or Kyle McGowin — showed that something in his debut intrigued them. But first Voth tried to right his season against the front-running Braves. And that he improved, however incrementally, was a knock on his recent outings.

AD

AD

Ronald Acuña Jr. tagged the 28-year-old for two homers. Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot in the third. In a season-high 88 pitches, Voth had a better fastball but still couldn't throw his curve for strikes consistently. He now has an 8.26 ERA, and the Nationals are 1-6 when he pitches.

"Progress," Voth said when asked to assess the outing, his first of more than four innings since Aug. 8. "It's not exactly what I want, but I wanted to just go out there and throw out mechanics and just compete. I felt like I did that. I felt like I went out there and had a plan to just attack, attack, attack."

Next it was Crowe's turn. It didn't go any better than Voth's. Crowe started well, striking out Acuña swinging and getting Swanson to fly out. From there, though, he lost control and allowed two loud homers. Austin Riley led off the second with a towering solo blast to left. Later in the inning, Acuña launched his third of the day.

Crowe was pulled after throwing 33 strikes and 35 balls. He had received a lead from a shorthanded offense; Juan Soto missed both games with left elbow soreness, and Josh Harrison left the second when he was hit in the forearm by a fastball. The Nationals scored first for the first time in seven games, then plated five in the third on a two-run single from Eric Thames, a passed ball and a two-run double by Michael A. Taylor.

AD

AD

But soon Kyle Finnegan yielded a single to start the fourth. Rainey relieved him, struck out a batter and walked another before Freeman whacked his first career grand slam off Rainey's sixth straight slider. It came after 5,858 plate appearances across 10-plus seasons. That's just how it has been going for the Nationals: their best arm meeting the brunt of a statistical oddity, right when their luck was turning.

"I didn't do my job as efficiently or as good as I wanted to," Crowe said. "But at the end of the day, we put a 'W' in the win column."

That was possible because of Turner's bat. The 27-year-old recently ended a 16-game hitting streak. He legged out an inside-the-park homer in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. He has been one of Washington's few bright spots this season, leading the league in average, revving a lineup that has done little outside of his and Soto's production.