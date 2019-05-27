Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and had a go-ahead hit, but that still wasn’t enough. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ eighth-inning woes did not take Memorial Day off. The bullpen did not melt down or put the game out of reach, but the relievers fared just poorly enough, and the defense behind them played just sloppily enough, for another win to get away.

In both the seventh and eighth innings, the Miami Marlins pushed across an unearned run to hand the Nationals a 3-2 loss Monday afternoon at Nationals Park.

The eighth started well. After Tanner Rainey coughed up the 2-1 lead that Max Scherzer had handed him to start the seventh, Kyle Barraclough did what Scherzer couldn’t and retired the Marlins’ Neil Walker. But then it unraveled.

After Starlin Castro singled, Martin Prado grounded to shortstop Trea Turner, but Turner’s high throw whistled over the glove of first baseman Matt Adams, who did not jump. Then Barraclough hit the No. 7 hitter, Jorge Alfaro, to load the bases. The right-hander looked as though he might be able to work around the jam and preserve the tie, but Miguel Rojas smacked a lazy flyball to right field just deep enough for Castro to scamper home from third and give Miami the lead for good.

In the bottom of the inning, the Nationals put themselves in one of the best situations they could’ve hoped for: With two outs and the bases loaded, Juan Soto walked to the plate. The Marlins countered by bringing in left-hander Adam Conley, but Soto has been scorching, hitting nearly .500 in the past week.

Soto worked ahead in the count 2-1. When he was slumping for a month until about mid-May, Manager Dave Martinez had said Soto needed to stop trying to pull the ball so often. During his resurgence he has, wearing out left and left-center field. When Conley threw a 98-mph four-seam fastball on the outer edge of the plate, it appeared Soto might come through again. But the line drive ended up in the left fielder’s glove.

Just a few days ago, it seemed the Nationals’ season might be all but over. The bullpen repeatedly imploded during a four-game sweep at a New York Mets team in similar disarray. Four days later, though, the situation felt different. The Nationals were in line for their first series sweep, and a win would have put them 8 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. The series finale could have eased, if not erased, bad Mets memories on a Memorial Day so sunny and warm that it felt like summer.

But baseball doesn’t care about symbolism.

Even with their ace on the hill, the Nationals played from behind almost right away. Scherzer allowed an early double and single to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the third, and the Nationals struggled against pedestrian starter Jose Urena. They managed only two base runners in the first four innings. The first through fifth hitters swung early even as it got late against their control-challenged opponent.

In the fifth, the bottom of the lineup broke through and picked up the top. Catcher Kurt Suzuki, getting his first start in five games, walked. Gerardo Parra, the offense’s unheralded savior since the Nationals signed him early this month, doubled. Brian Dozier, who might finally be putting a slow start behind him, hit a sacrifice fly for the Nationals’ first run.

Scherzer capped the rally; the pitcher who has so rarely received run support this season provided it to himself. The starter inside-outed a two-seam fastball in on his hands for a soft liner to right that scored Parra, and it seemed that might be enough against the Marlins’ MLB-worst offense.

It would’ve been a breakthrough. Scherzer entered Monday leading the majors in Fielding Independent Pitching (a metric similar to ERA that aims to level the defensive playing field) at 2.35 and Wins Above Replacement among pitchers (2.6, as measured by FanGraphs), yet his record was just 2-5, mostly given the woes of his teammates’ bats and gloves. On Monday, he took matters into his own hands and put himself and his team in line for a win. He allowed seven hits and struck out six in six innings.

But the bullpen relinquished the lead in the seventh. A leadoff walk and a botched play on a sacrifice bunt haunted Rainey, who watched moments later as the defense couldn’t turn a double play behind him, allowing the tying run to score. Then came the eighth-inning mistakes that led to another come-from-ahead loss.

The Nationals had positioned themselves to win again, to ask “Who’s next?” Instead, a familiar Achilles’ heel sunk a team with issues that, at this point, seem inevitable.