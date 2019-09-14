The Washington Nationals needed to protect a fragile lead, so they went to the bullpen. The starter, rookie right-hander Austin Voth, departed the mound in the sixth inning on Saturday afternoon having so thoroughly baffled the Atlanta Braves that Nationals Park gave him a standing ovation. But slowly at first, and then all at once, everything fell apart.

Wander Suero gave up back-to-back singles and the one-run lead. Then he returned to start the seventh, and he walked the first two hitters before Manager Dave Martinez came to get him. Fernando Rodney fared no better. By the time the inning ended eight batters later — after a frightening hit-by-pitch, an ejection and a meltdown reminiscent of April and May — the Braves had built a lead they’d never relinquish in a 10-1 victory that clinched their spot in the postseason for the second straight year.

The Nationals bullpen, by game’s end, registered just one more out (10) than runs allowed (nine). The implosion led to their eighth defeat in 12 games and made it easy to forget how much reconstruction they’d done to avoid blowups just like this. The solace for those early-season collapses was time — something in short supply with 15 games left.

The defeat came shortly after the Chicago Cubs won another blowout and sliced the Nationals’ lead for the top NL wild-card spot to 1½ games. The Milwaukee Brewers sit just a game behind the Cubs. The heightened stakes are apparent from Nationals Park alone, where the crowds for the first two games of this series have been larger and louder than they have been much of the season. The ballpark, and the tightening of the race, is not lost upon the Nationals themselves.

“We’re at a point in the season where every game is kind of a must-win game,” reliever Sean Doolittle said Saturday afternoon. “Even [Friday night] there was a definite playoff vibe in the stadium.”

Rodney’s outing soured from the first pitch. He threw a 91 mph two-seam fastball that ran up and in to Charlie Culberson, hitting the pinch hitter in the face. Culberson remained on the ground for several minutes, surrounded by three trainers, before he departed on a medical cart holding a bloody towel over his right eye and cheek.

When Braves Manager Brian Snitker realized umpires ruled Culberson offered at the pitch, and what he thought would be a pinch runner would actually be a pinch hitter, he became apoplectic. Snitker argued until he got ejected, though likely by the time he returned to his office, he had reasons to smile again.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled down the left-field line to give the Braves the lead. Ozzie Albies tried to check his swing, the ball glancing off his bad and landing in almost the same spot as Acuna’s for another run-scoring double. The Nationals didn’t want to pitch to Freddie Freeman, so they intentionally walked him and got beat by another lefty, Nick Markakis, who singled in the Braves’ last run of the inning.

How the seventh inning unraveled again laid bare the Nationals’ desperate need for a left-handed specialist with Roenis Elías’s timeline to return unclear and Martinez’s preference to save Doolittle for the highest-leverage situations.

The bullpen combustion assured the Nationals’ loss. They’ve scratched across one run in the first 18 innings of this series, and that only came in the first after Trea Turner walked, advanced on a groundout and flew home on a double. The bats otherwise struggled to spark anything against Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, who at one point retired 11 in a row.

Voth, for a while, looked like he could maintain pace. He found an electric mix of the four-seam fastball, change-up, curveball and slider. He got 20 swings-and-misses in 80 pitches — a number only surpassed this season by the Nationals’ big three starters, though each of them only did it after throwing more than 100 total pitches. Even when he tired, and the Braves started to make more consistent contact, the defense helped with highlight-worthy plays from catcher Raudy Read, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and center fielder Victor Robles.

Yet they and the rest of the defense could do nothing as the ball flew all over and out of reach for the rest of the night. The Nationals could not hold a slim lead on the field Saturday. The question now is if they can hold one in the standings.