The Rangers’ Pete Kozma slides home in the ninth inning while trying to tag from third base on a sacrifice fly. The throw from Byrce Harper was in time, however, although Kozma was initially ruled safe. Replay review overturned the call. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The ball was lifted high in the air and it carried. Washington Nationals left fielder Brian Goodwin dashed from his spot in left field, keeping an eye over his shoulder as he ran further and further back. He looked to the wall as he approached the warning track, calculating the real estate remaining to time his leap. His timing wasn’t terrible, but his jump was just short, the ball inches beyond his glove, landing with a hard bounce over the wall and hopping into the blue seats.

Shawn Kelley’s head dropped 300 feet away as Robinson Chirinos, chief antagonist in the Nationals bullpen’ latest meltdown, rounded the bases in the Texas Rangers’ 6-3 victory. The fans, the ones who stuck around through the first bullpen fiasco, were filing for the exits at Nationals Park by the time Chirinos reached home following his tiebreaking three-run home run. It was the 11th inning and they had seen enough on this beautiful Saturday afternoon.

The home run was the eighth Kelley has surrendered in 15⅔ innings. It ballooned his ERA to 7.47 and it was only made possible because Koda Glover, his replacement as closer, blew a two run-lead in the ninth inning. Glover yielded a leadoff home run to Elvis Andrus — the first Glover has allowed — and an RBI double to Nomar Mazara. His performance washed away six sterling innings from Gio Gonzalez.

Before his groggy players took the field Saturday morning for an abnormally early first pitch, Manager Dusty Baker insisted his team didn’t need to fight complacency because none exists. Not even with the second-best record in baseball and a double-digit division lead before the summer solstice. Pride, he said, should remove that possibility.

“I mean, we haven’t won anything,” Baker pointed out.

About an hour later, the club revealed a lineup that proved the sage manager is still experimenting, still trying to eek the best out of his club, still not satisfied. The lineup featured Bryce Harper batting second, the first time this season he has hit in that spot. It also surprisingly had Adam Lind, not Ryan Zimmerman, playing first base despite the Texas Rangers starting left-hander Martin Perez on the mound.

Moving Harper up a spot in the order was an attempt to rouse Washington’s offense, which still leads the National League in a bunch of categories, but had scored 15 runs in the five games since Jayson Werth, their usual No. 2 hitter, was put on the disabled list with a toe injury. In those five games, a rotating cast of Ryan Raburn, Brian Goodwin, and Wilmer Difo combined to go 2 for 20 with a walk and seven strikeouts in the two-hole.

Harper, despite his recent struggles, represented a significant upgrade, even against a left-handed starting pitcher and proved so Saturday. The right fielder went 1 for 2 with a walk and a double off Perez that kindled the Nationals’ three-run sixth inning. Daniel Murphy followed with a single that chased Perez, who had dodged bullets the previous two innings to keep the Nationals scoreless.

Right-hander Tony Barnette was called on to face Anthony Rendon and he couldn’t clean the mess quite like his predecessor. Rendon’s sacrifice fly drove in Harper for that elusive first run. Then Lind came to the plate and starting him against a left-hander was forgotten. A right-hander stood on the mound and Lind has spent his 12-year career mashing right-handed pitchers. Barnette was no different and Lind blasted a two-run home run to right-center field. The home run was his fifth. His OPS is over 1.000 in 85 plate appearances.

The offenses were sluggish for the 12:05 p.m. start, an hour earlier than usual because of the Nationals’ annual charity Dream Gala on Saturday night.

Gonzalez did his part to get people to the party on time, cruising through six innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out a season-high nine. The Nationals’ three-run outburst came in time to put Gonzalez in line for the win until Glover fumbled the ninth inning.

The Nationals were fortunate that the Rangers were limited to those two runs. Mazara’s double banged off the right field wall, a few inches short from a three-run home run, and left Peter Kozma on third. Chirinos then lifted a flyball fairly deep right that Harper settled under for the first out, then uncorked a 98.2 mph laser to the plate to get Kozma tagging up from third base. Kozma was initially called safe, but the call was overturned upon replay review.

The Nationals, however, failed to take advantage of an opportunity in the ninth. Stephen Drew, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot, smacked a leadoff double off Jose Leclerc. That prompted the Rangers to replace Leclerc, a right-hander, with Alex Claudio, the only lefty in their bullpen. Claudio got Matt Wieters, pinch-hitting for Lobaton, to groundout to first base, which moved Drew to third. Brian Goodwin then struck out. Facing a 1-1 count, Trea Turner dropped a surprise bunt. Wilmer Difo, who had entered as a pinch-runner for Drew, ran for home immediately, but suddenly stopped. A second later, he was caught in a rundown and tagged out to end the inning.