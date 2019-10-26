But if those seasons etched one lesson into the minds of those who endured them, it is that unstable bullpens undermine otherwise stable rosters. On Friday night, the Nationals — who have not had to deal with the consequences of bullpen instability this October by largely avoiding their bullpen whenever possible — were reminded of something they have been trying to forget in such pleasant times: Unstable bullpens can cost otherwise stable rosters more than just late-inning leads.

The moment that reminded this team of that inconvenient truth came in the fourth inning of Friday’s 4-1 loss, when Dave Martinez made a decision that might have cost his offense the chance to score runs because of concerns his bullpen could not withstand the Astros for long.

The Nationals had been banging baseballs around the field — and their heads against the wall — as six of their first 13 men to bat reached base and didn’t score. But after Victor Robles’s triple gave the Nationals their first run of an otherwise frustrating game, Martinez had to choose: Let Aníbal Sánchez hit for himself and possibly squander a chance to tie the game, or turn five innings of a close World Series game over to his historically troublesome bullpen.

A few batters earlier, Martinez had directed right-hander Tanner Rainey to start throwing. He realized Sánchez was due two batters later, at what could be a pivotal point in a crucial rally. But when Kurt Suzuki struck out, Martinez sent Sánchez to the on-deck circle. When Robles tripled, Martinez left him there. Sánchez tried to bunt twice and struck out. Trea Turner grounded out behind him, and the Nationals left the tying run at third.

Martinez said later he considered pinch-hitting but liked the way Sánchez was throwing. He also said he figured that the way the Nationals were hitting the ball, they would have more chances to score a tying run. Martinez was right. The chances did come. The Nationals just didn’t take them.

As it happened, Sánchez went on to throw 1 1/ 3 more innings and allow two more runs. The Nationals never did tie the game. After taking over for Sánchez, the bullpen didn’t allow a run.

But what Martinez didn’t say in his postgame news conference, for obvious reasons, is that he couldn’t have planned for that bullpen stinginess. He couldn’t have planned for two scoreless innings from Joe Ross and another from Wander Suero. This bullpen had the highest ERA of any relief corps ever to make the postseason. Turning a one-run World Series game over to that group for five full innings against one of the more potent offenses in baseball would be, by any measure, a major risk.

Nationals relievers not named Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson have allowed seven runs in 14⅓ postseason innings. Because of that relative ineffectiveness, Martinez has to be careful not to push them too far. And in a game the Nationals were trailing, Martinez could hardly lean on those bullpen horses, though he did say later he would have used them late had the Nationals been trailing by two, not three. This weekend’s schedule calls for three straight games without a day off.

Before the game, Martinez was asked whether he might use left-hander Patrick Corbin, his scheduled Game 4 starter, out of the bullpen. He said he wouldn’t use Corbin but hinted that “you might see someone else.” The obvious “someone else,” based on recent workloads, would have been Max Scherzer. Scherzer would be on turn to start Game 5 Sunday. Perhaps Martinez was just playing games with the Astros. Perhaps he was seriously considering using Scherzer.

Sánchez likely wouldn’t have started Friday if Martinez hadn’t already had to bolster his bullpen with one of his big three starters. Patrick Corbin threw an inning in relief of Scherzer on Tuesday night, when the Nationals pieced together four innings and clung to a 5-4 win.

What Corbin might have provided if he started Friday night is impossible to say. That the Nationals did not win Friday was due far more to their inability to convert with runners in scoring position than the four runs Sánchez allowed. But if Martinez had felt confident in his bullpen’s depth, perhaps the Nationals could have pinch-hit for Sánchez and tied the game then and there. Perhaps they wouldn’t have tied it anyway.

Either way, the specter of the bullpen loomed, much as it has all season. The shakiness of the bullpen nearly buried this team in May. The shakiness of the bullpen forced the Nationals to ride Doolittle so hard he ended up on the injured list. Then again, the shakiness of the bullpen did not prevent the Nationals from winning their first division series, sweeping the championship series and taking the first two games of the World Series.

The question that fourth inning raised for the Nationals on Friday — ironically, in a game in which the non-Hudson and Doolittle relievers had one of their best nights of October — is whether that bullpen will affect their ability to win it.

