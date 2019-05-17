The Washington Nationals’ cosmetic changes Friday night did little to curtail the crisis at their core. Twice, an offense rejuvenated by the return of shortstop Trea Turner mounted a comeback and, each time, the Nationals got within one run only to see their bullpen put them farther and farther behind. Eventually, the game became a warped, unrecognizable version of itself as the Nationals lost, 14-6, to the Chicago Cubs.

The rest of the Nationals contributed in the loss, with errors and untimely hitting and straight-up bad luck, but the bullpen broke them. The game seemed well within reach until the start of the eighth, when the Nationals called upon Kyle Barraclough, one of Manager Dave Martinez’s more trusted relievers.

Washington trailed 5-4, and they had already erased the setback provided by Justin Miller, who had allowed two runs in the seventh. The only reason the Nationals weren’t tied is that, with two out in the seventh, second baseman Brian Dozier ran into the inning’s final out at home plate after a wild pitch took an unfortunate bounce.

Martinez needed Barraclough to get through one inning. The right-hander sandwiched the one out he got with a single and back-to-back home runs. The reliever after him, Dan Jennings, hit a batter, walked another and allowed two singles. The reliever after him, Matt Grace, allowed a pair of two-run home runs as blowout became embarrassment.

This loss, the way things fell apart, shattered any momentum the Nationals had just built by winning their first series in a month, against the NL East foe New York Mets no less. Furthermore, Washington finally seemed to be healing. After a rash of injuries and a slate of thin lineups that were ineffective as the losses piled up, the Nationals looked as though they were almost back to full strength. Turner’s return Friday after missing more than six weeks with a broken right index finger sustained in the team’s fourth game punctuated the optimism.

The shortstop’s comeback felt like more than a boost in the order or a surer glove on defense. Turner wasn’t here just to solidify a shortstop position that had grown shaky in his absence. He wasn’t here just to catalyze a struggling lineup with needed pop and fleet feet. He was here to help make the Nationals competitive again, to try to close the door on an ugly chapter of the season that Washingtonians hope will stay just that.

Then came Friday’s implosion. Miller left the game nursing his shoulder. Outfielder Victor Robles departed after being hit on the left forearm by a pitch. As bad as anything, perhaps, the trouble started on the mound with Max Scherzer. The Nationals ace issued a rare four-pitch walk to the game’s first batter, and it burned him three batters later when Javier Baez doubled in the first run.

Then, in the second, Scherzer jumped ahead of the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. 0-2 but watched as the No. 8 hitter mashed a low-and-in change-up, well out of the strike zone, a couple dozen rows deep in the left field bleachers. Though Scherzer ultimately left with only these three runs allowed, he only made it through six innings on 112 pitches.

The relatively short start pigeonholed the Nationals, because they weren’t in a strong position to win without Scherzer. Martinez has one reliever he trusts, closer Sean Doolittle, and he had been used on back-to-back nights. To capture a close game, Martinez needed to try to cobble together superlative outings from the worst bullpen in baseball (6.20 ERA). Instead the relievers combined to allow 11 earned runs on 12 hits and three walks over the final three innings.

The offense tried to dig their starter out of the hole and render reliever worries unnecessary. Anthony Rendon provided some help with his first home run since returning from the injured list on May 7, a two-run shot in the third, but beyond that, the lineup looked like it had before the Nationals healed up.

In the fourth, a Michael A. Taylor double gave the Nationals runners at second and third with no outs, but they couldn’t plate the trying run. The Nationals almost made up for it the next inning by piecemealing a two-out rally with a seeing-eye single, a walk and a dribbler to third base that Dozier barely legged out for an infield single. But Taylor, who has struck out in about half his at-bats this season, obeyed the law of averages. The next inning, with one out and runners at first and second, Rendon grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In three innings, the Nationals stranded seven runners.

Still, nothing replicated the frustration of the seventh. After the Nationals roughed up former teammate Brandon Kintzler to pull within 5-3, the Cubs brought in flame-throwing reliever Carl Edwards Jr. with two out and runners at second and third. The righty balked in a run to make it 5-4. Then he threw a wild pitch, and Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra waved Dozier in from third base.

Dozier got halfway there when he saw the ball had popped up directly in front of the plate. While the catcher scrambled away, thinking the ball was behind him, Edwards grabbed it and chased down Dozier, who tried to deke the pitcher. But home plate umpire Dan Iassogna ruled Dozier out of the base path. The inning ended.

The Nationals’ best chance at tying the score evaporated. Their best chance at propelling forward a night seemingly full of hope ended in exasperation. In the ninth, Dozier doubled in two runs that might have been useful to the Nationals two innings earlier. But by then, it was too late.