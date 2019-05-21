The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo, right, celebrates with Amed Rosario after Rosario legged out an infield hit in the ninth to give New York a walk-off 6-5 win over the Nationals. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

It happened again, this one stinging perhaps more than the others, and all the Washington Nationals could do was watch as their bullpen let another game slip away.

The relief corps blew a two-run lead in the seventh and a one-run lead in the eight and couldn’t keep the game tied in the ninth as the New York Mets walked off with a 6-5 win to take the first two of this four-game series.

[Box score: Mets 6, Nationals 5]

It was Kyle Barraclough with the ball in his hands in the ninth. He inherited a two-on, one-out situation from rookie Tanner Rainey and couldn’t work his way out of it, succumbing when Amed Rosario legged out an infield single with two outs and runners on second and third, bringing home the winning run.

Shortstop Trea Turner fielded the ball cleanly and made a strong throw, but Rosario beat it by half a step — the Nationals checked the play on their own video monitors and Manager Dave Martinez did not ask for a review — and the Mets (22-25) celebrated as the Nationals’ bullpen again faced difficult questions.

Erick Fedde gave the Nationals (19-29) five strong innings of one-run ball in his return to the rotation, throwing only 61 pitches. Wander Suero followed him and couldn’t protect a 3-1 lead. The Nationals scratched out two runs in the eighth for a 5-4 lead but Rainey blew that. It was just a continuation of the their crippling bullpen issues — the same ones they had here in early April, the same ones they’ve had all season.

The Nationals’ ongoing search for solutions has been wide-ranging. They have shaken up their lineup, shuffled players to and from the minors, shuttled in this veteran reliever and that veteran reliever and anyone they think may get outs when a game is on the line. But, until Tuesday, their rotation had been Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez and Jeremy Hellickson. There were hiccups, especially with the last two guys, yet Washington never needed to wonder who had the ball on a given day. They could find bits of consistency in that.

Then Sanchez strained his left hamstring last week, Hellickson fought lingering right shoulder pain, and, just like that, their starting staff has become thinned by injuries, too. Hellickson was long tossing at Citi Field on Tuesday afternoon, some 30 minutes after he was put on the 10-day injured list, and insists he is resting to reach 100 percent. Sanchez could throw a simulated game Friday and eye a return soon after.

[Nationals place Jeremy Hellickson on injured list, recall Javy Guerra]

In the interim, the Nationals must dip into their pitching depth. Last season, replacement starters made 31 appearances, had a collective 6.07 ERA and Washington was 12-19 in those games. That was a combination of Fedde, Joe Ross, Jefry Rodriguez, Tommy Milone, Kyle McGowin and A.J. Cole, mostly filling in for Stephen Strasburg and Hellickson while they were injured. Now, with the slate clean, Fedde could improve those results from the beginning.

He began with a breezy first, striking out Jeff McNeil and getting the next two Mets to ground out. So far this season, while coming on in relief, Fedde had leaned on a tight fastball-slider mix because he only faced batters once an outing. Yet he worked his sinker, four-seam fastball, curveball and a change-up to keep the Mets quiet for four innings.

In the fifth, after Fedde walked Wilson Ramos and hit Juan Lagares, McNeil hit a sharp grounder up the middle and Brian Dozier couldn’t come up with it. The ball kicked off Dozier’s glove and into the center field, allowing Lagares to race home. The Nationals had nudged ahead on Juan Soto’s moonshot homer in the second, his seventh, a blast that landed way up the second-deck stands. Now the score was tied and Fedde, having given the Nationals a shot, exited.

That handed the game to the Nationals’ offense and their bullpen. The former has been inconsistent. The latter has been entirely unreliable. And those trends held sturdy as the teams traded blows through the late innings, the Mets landing last.

The Nationals pushed in front on Dozier’s two-run homer. The Mets took the lead back when J.D. Davis hit a pinch-hit, three-run blast on Suero’s 25th and final pitch. Washington erased the deficit in the eighth and built another advantage — thanks to RBI doubles from Turner and Soto — then Pete Alonso knotted the score again with a solo shot off Rainey in the bottom of the eighth.

That’s how everything funneled into the ninth. Suero, Tony Sipp and Matt Grace had already pitched. Rainey, in just his second appearance of the year, walked Adeiny Hechavarria on his 28th pitch and Davis on his 33rd. He exited right then, giving the ball to Barraclough, who got one out before Rosario hit the chopper to Turner.

Turner, back on his heels, threw late and Rosario was safe. The Nationals paused on the field, thinking there may be a challenge, but the call was clear and the Mets were already deep in a celebration. A spilled water cooler was next to second base. Rosario was drenched and the Nationals are still swimming upstream.