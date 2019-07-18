For the Washington Nationals, this game was supposed to be about the competition to be the fifth starter. This game was supposed to be about securing a sweep of the two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, baseball’s worst team, to gain ground in the National League East, because the division-leading Atlanta Braves had suffered a rare loss earlier in the day. This game was supposed to be about building momentum for arguably the Nationals’ most important series of the season, a four-game set in Atlanta starting Thursday.

The Baltimore Orioles did not care what this game may have meant for the Nationals. After a 92-minute rain delay, after six innings of getting almost silenced by Nationals starter Erick Fedde, they capitalized on Washington’s on-again, off-again bullpen to beat the visitors, 9-2, at Camden Yards on Wednesday night.

In his bid for the No. 5 starter’s spot, Fedde allowed one run on five hits while striking out two and walking none in six innings. It was a nearly identical line to his main challenger for the spot, Austin Voth, who Tuesday night limited the Orioles to one run on four hits while striking out four and walking one in six innings.

[Boswell: The Nats believed in Dave Martinez even when no one else did. Including me.]

On Wednesday, though, Fedde’s start became irrelevant after the sixth inning. Headed into the seventh, the Nationals held a 2-1 lead and Fedde had faced one more than the minimum 18 hitters, allowing five hits — including a solo home run to Trey Mancini in the fourth. Four others reached on singles; two were thrown out on the base paths, and two were erased by double plays.

Fedde was sitting at 66 pitches, and the right-hander seemed in control, securing 11 outs on groundballs.

Still, Manager Dave Martinez lifted Fedde. By the end of the night, the bullpen would, despite throwing two innings to Fedde’s six, allow more hits (nine to five), issue more walks (two to zero) and yield more runs (eight to one).

First, Martinez tried Wander Suero. The right-hander struggled to locate the strike zone (he walked the first batter) and, even more, get his stuff past hitters (the second, fourth and fifth batters singled). Suero exited after his final hitter, Chris Davis, singled to center to deliver the Orioles the lead they would never relinquish.

The reliever after Suero, Tony Sipp, walked his first hitter to load the bases, and the loss of command proved detrimental when Rio Ruiz, the next hitter, struck a ball well enough to center to score the runner from third and provide the Orioles insurance.

[The Nationals are filling the power void by committee — and it’s working]

Javy Guerra navigated the Nationals out of the seventh, but when he returned for the eighth, Mancini ensured he wouldn’t leave unblemished. The Orioles’ right fielder crushed his second home run of the game to left. Guerra then allowed two singles, both of which came around to score when Martinez tried left-hander Matt Grace, who allowed a sacrifice against his first batter and two more RBI hits.

By the end of the eighth inning, when the parade of Orioles around the bases finally ended, it was hard to keep in focus the issue that seemed most apparent coming into the game. The Nationals still need to solve their fifth-starter dilemma, but as if on cue, the greatest existential threat to this team’s season reared its head again Wednesday.

The bullpen was a dominant issue for this team in the first quarter of the season. It improved in the second quarter, and the Nationals improved with it. But if Wednesday’s loss is any indication, it remains the club’s most glaring deficiency with 14 days until the trade deadline.