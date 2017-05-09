The Washington Nationals’ bullpen haunts them, as much in these hopeful days of May as it has in the biting chill of Octobers past, as much as industry insiders and outsiders thought it would when they could not find a closer in a free agent market full of them.

In April, such trouble is an inconvenience, explained away with injuries and small sample size.

In May, it is a problem, unavoidable and undeniable, as it was in the Nationals’ 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. After Max Scherzer pitched an eight-inning gem and Adam Lind delivered a pinch-hit three-run homer in the eighth, the Nationals still could not win.

Their bullpen needed three outs to preserve a two-run lead. It could not get them, undoing Scherzer’s 113-pitch effort, undermining what was poised to be another routine victory for the right-hander. The Nationals (21-12) have lost three straight after Mark Trumbo hit a walk-off single against Jacob Turner in the 12th.

“It takes a big emotional toll. One of the biggest downers in baseball is when you blow a game late,” Manager Dusty Baker said. “Especially when you have a couple leads like that this week. It certainly tested my team’s emotional strength. We’ll see how we come out of this.”

[A.J. Cole to start for Nationals on Thursday; Koda Glover to begin rehab stint]

Enny Romero was the man on the hill when a lead disintegrated this time, and the state of the Nationals’ bullpen is best summed up by the fact he was standing on the mound in the ninth inning at all. Blake Treinen was supposed to close when the team broke spring training, but he struggled. Shawn Kelley was supposed to replace him, but he is hurt. Koda Glover was supposed to be the backup plan, but he is hurt, too.

So the Nationals have Romero, a hard-throwing lefty with plenty of potential. The problem with this bullpen right now is that no one is fulfilling their potential at all, forcing Baker to mix and match and cross his fingers. Try as he and his relievers might, it is not working.

“That was a tough one to lose,” Baker said. “After a few days there’s not much you can say.”

Tuesday night should have been about Scherzer, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth, then gutted out tired pitches to get through eight. When Baker walked out to the mound with two down in the eighth and Manny Machado due, Scherzer talked his way into one more hitter, first with a polite “I got him,” then with an embellished version of the phrase.

He did get him, and his line for the night included four hits (two of which were solo home runs) and 11 strikeouts. He has struck out 10 or more 52 times in his career, tied for the most among active pitchers with Clayton Kershaw. Scherzer did not get a win, and he dutifully explained afterward that whenever his team loses, he looks to what he could have done better. But Tuesday, he could hardly have done more.

“You try to add anything more and think you have to play better, pitch better, only bad things can happen,” Scherzer said. “You’ve just got to stay within yourself and keep doing it, believe that everybody’s going to be able to get the job done.”

[D.C. Sports Bog: Bryce Harper reads touching Mother’s Day letter on ESPN]

Outside of Daniel Murphy’s home run in the second inning, the Nationals had not been able to solve Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez. But in the eighth, Lind homered, a three-run shot to dead center field, his third pinch-hit home run of the season. No National has hit so many in a season, and this one is only a month old.

So Romero had a 4-2 lead entering the ninth. He walked the leadoff man, though he said later he disagreed with a call or two in that at-bat. He also balked and allowed two hits that let the Orioles tie it, unaided by some sloppy defensive play behind him.

Romero has allowed 23 base runners in 15⅓ innings. The Nationals’ bullpen has allowed 142 base runners in 97 innings.

“The bullpen confidence is good,” Romero said. “We’re trying to do a good job when we come in the game. We are confident right now. We are all on the same page.”

Murphy — always chatting with umpires but never visibly impolite — chirped at home plate umpire Laz Diaz from the dugout after Romero allowed those two runs in the ninth. Diaz tossed Murphy, at which point Baker came out to argue, too. Murphy said later they had a “disagreement.”

But while Diaz inspired Murphy’s angst, frustration will only mount if this bullpen cannot settle down, as veterans in the clubhouse already wondered about its stability and have seen nothing to allay their fears.

“A loss doesn’t count any more when we get to the end of the season or right now,” Murphy said. “It’s frustrating. . . . A ballgame we would have liked to have won. But we didn’t.”

While Turner looked strong as he helped the Nationals escape trouble in the 10th, and even as Bryce Harper’s perfect throw home stopped the winning run from scoring in the 11th, Turner could not hold off the Orioles for long. They strung together three singles, including Trumbo’s decisive one, to end things in the 12th.

Turner, like fellow right-hander Matt Albers who got an out in the 10th, has been a pleasant revelation for a Nationals bullpen desperate for silver linings. But division leaders and World Series hopefuls cannot settle for silver linings.