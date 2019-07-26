Kyle Barraclough holds his glove to his face as he walks off after allowing an eight-inning three-run blast in the Nationals’ 4-2 loss to the Dodgers at Nats Par. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

After the first inning that seemed like it could’ve ended the game, the rally that tied it and the bullpen implosion that seemingly ended it for real, the Washington Nationals still loaded the bases and got the winning run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Juan Soto walked, drawing the Nationals one run closer, but Howie Kendrick couldn’t deliver a game-winning hit off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Kendrick struck out swinging to seal a series-opening, 4-2 loss Friday night at Nationals Park.

The Nationals lost the game in the eighth, Kyle Barraclough was the reliever most responsible for it, and some things never change. The fashion in which they lost, a “Mad Libs” bullpen meltdown from earlier this season, punctuated the team’s desperate and ongoing need for bullpen help, which has been apparent since early April. There are five days until the trade deadline.

With the Nationals trying to maintain a 1-1 tie in the eighth, reliever Javy Guerra secured the first two outs before Manager Dave Martinez called in left-hander Tony Sipp to face the pair of lefties at top of the Dodgers’ lineup. Sipp allowed both to reach and, to face Justin Turner, a right-handed hitter, Martinez went back to the bullpen.

Following a taxing four-game series for the bullpen against the Colorado Rockies, Martinez didn’t have his two most trusted righties, Wander Suero and Fernando Rodney. His third, Tanner Rainey, had thrown 23 pitches the night before. Martinez summoned Barraclough, who had been called up from Class AA Harrisburg that afternoon after spending more than a month away with right radial nerve irritation and a stint in the minors.

Barraclough’s first appearance in the majors since June 15 came with two on and two outs in a tie game against the best team in the National League. He threw five straight fastballs, the first for a strike and the next three up and out of the zone. The last one was up, too, but it was in the zone. Turner deposited it just over the wall in left-center for a three-run homer that proved too formidable to overcome.

The fact that the Nationals were in it at that point seemed like a minor miracle. Minutes after first pitch, Aníbal Sánchez found himself with one out, one run already across and the bases loaded after a four-pitch walk. He followed it with three straight balls to A.J. Pollock. Disaster seemed certain, and the game looked over almost as soon as it started.

Then, inexplicably, Pollock swung at Sánchez’s fourth pitch. The Dodgers center fielder topped a low fastball back to the pitcher, who flipped it home for a force out. Sánchez then got Corey Seager to ground out to first, escaping the inning having allowed just the one run. Then, just as inexplicably, Sánchez retired 20 hitters in a row.

Perhaps the most notable part of the right-hander’s 6⅔ perfect innings in the middle of his start was his balance in emotion and approach. Sánchez didn’t stomp or yell or flex, and he didn’t dominate with one pitch. He mostly used a low-90s fastball and high-80s change-up, and they produced nine groundouts, five strikeouts and five flyouts. It was fitting that the only thing that could stop this old-school gem was the rules of the National League.

In the seventh, the Nationals, still trailing 1-0 against Dodgers all-star Hyun-Jin Ryu, put runners on first and second with no outs. They had done this once before, in the fourth, but couldn’t push a run across. They had only managed to get a runner to third for the first time in the inning before. This was their chance to get to Ryu, so even though Sánchez had only thrown 89 pitches, they lifted him and pinch-hit with Gerardo Parra.

Nearly 40,000 strong clapped as Parra walked up to “Baby Shark” and roared as his bunt and a fielding error by Turner loaded the bases. Two batters later, when Adam Eaton singled in the tying run, they thundered — until a strong throw by left fielder Alex Verdugo cut down Parra at the plate to keep the score tied. Anthony Rendon popped out to first to end the inning.

In the ninth, Washington clawed back, but it wasn’t enough. The Nationals hadn’t lost back-to-back games in a month, but they met their match Friday night.