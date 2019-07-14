To keep the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez called on Matt Grace. The left-hander struck out the Philadelphia Phillies’ first hitter, Jay Bruce, on three pitches. The next at-bat didn’t end as well for Grace.

The Phillies’ Maikel Franco crushed a sinker that never sank deep into the seats in left-center field to walk off the Nationals, 4-3, at Citizens Bank Park. The Nationals didn’t just lose a chance at a series sweep; the homer also dented the bullpen’s electric start to the season’s second half.

Before Grace entered Sunday, Washington’s relievers had combined for eight innings, two hits, two walks, nine strikeouts and no earned runs in two-plus games. In the seventh inning Sunday, as he replaced Aníbal Sánchez, Tanner Rainey threw six sliders and six fastballs, all in the zone, to strike out the side. In the eighth, Wander Suero threw seven of his eight pitches for strikes to retire the heart of the Phillies’ lineup — Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto — in order. But then came Franco’s blast in the ninth.

The Nationals had rallied in the seventh, pushing two runs across to even the score at 3 and give them a tie or lead in the seventh inning or later for the 22nd consecutive game. But, ultimately, the bats didn’t do enough to put the Nationals over the top.

The result was disheartening for the Nationals because their bullpen seemed different from early May, when they started a skid that nearly sunk the season by dropping a Sunday finale at the Phillies, 7-1. That May 5 game unraveled after Sánchez struggled through 4⅔ innings, and the loss drew the teams’ season series even at four wins apiece. Since then, the Nationals have become a different team — and they hadn’t lost to the Phillies.

Before Sunday, the Nationals had dominated each of the teams’ previous five meetings. They did it with a dramatic start from ace Max Scherzer with a broken nose. They did it by hammering the Phillies’ soft spots at the back of their rotation and in the bullpen. On Saturday, they did it after being down to their last out, when Juan Soto expected a splitter from Phillies closer Hector Neris, moved up in the batter’s box, got the pitch he wanted and launched it into orbit for the decisive home run.

It was fitting that, in his first start against Philadelphia since one of his worst outings of the season, Sánchez returned to close the loop. The right-hander did not overwhelm, but his outing — three runs on six hits over six innings — was good enough to win and was exactly what his team needed.

The Nationals are uncertain how they’ll handle their rotation during their upcoming two-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles. They tapped Austin Voth for Tuesday but, on Wednesday, they can start Stephen Strasburg on regular rest or bump him back a day (and into a matchup with NL East-leading Atlanta) in favor of another spot starter. In the meantime, with innings-eating workhorse Scherzer hitting the injured list, the Nationals need their top three pitchers to pitch deeper into games. Sánchez delivered Sunday, and he could’ve gone into the seventh, but his spot in the order came up in the top of the inning with his team down two runs with two on and one out.

Howie Kendrick, pinch-hitting for Sánchez, delivered an RBI single, and Trea Turner followed suit to tie it at 3. After that, though, the Nationals’ offense evaporated. Following a fielder’s choice and pop-up that ended the inning, all six hitters in the eighth and ninth struck out.

Just when the Nationals seemed poised to crush the Phillies and move on to their next series, against the worst team in baseball, one pitch from Grace floated too high. The reminder of what it takes to win consistently arrived as swiftly as Franco’s home run left the ballpark.