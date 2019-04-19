Anthony Rendon strikes out in the first inning. He would double in the sixth, extending his career-best hitting streak to 17 games. (Lynne Sladky/Associate Press)

One pitch sailed high above the plate and was caught by a leaping Kurt Suzuki. The next hit Curtis Granderson square in the back. Both brought in sixth-inning runs and, when paired with the Nationals’ inability to get a hit when they needed one, were the deciding factors of their 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Anibal Sanchez had a strong start fizzle into that erratic ball four that forced in a run and broke a tie in the decisive sixth. Matt Grace hit Granderson with a sinker that stretched the Marlins’ lead into one their bullpen could protect. The result, in their first meeting of the season, was sour for a Nationals team that’s been unable to connect the dots in 18 games.

They failed to move runners in critical situations. Their Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters — a combination of Wilmer Difo, the pitcher, Matt Adams and Victor Robles — struck out eight times. The bullpen was mostly fine. The offense mostly wasn’t. And Washington has a 9-9 record to show for it.

The Nationals have every reason to believe they will be locked in a four-team race for the NL East flag all season. In addition to their own strong offseason, the Phillies, Mets and Braves all made moves with their sights on the playoffs.

The Marlins, however, stayed far out of it. They traded J.T. Realmuto, a premier young catcher, to Philadelphia for a group of prospects. They grew by stocking their minor league system, thus it is too early to assess their growth. They are again one of the worst teams in baseball, a fact that only underscores the importance of beating them as much as possible.

“Every game matters,” said Manager Dave Martinez, pushing back on these being any more critical given how competitive the rest of the division is. “Regardless of who you play.”

Martinez isn’t wrong. A victory over the Marlins doesn’t count any more than one over the Phillies or Mets or Braves. A final record doesn’t consider the strength of any win or the sorrow of any loss. That’s not how it works.

But losses to bottom-feeding foes like the Marlins sting a little more, especially when the Phillies, Mets and Braves were a combined 7-2 against them. And the Nationals’ first of 19 matchups with Miami also started well.

Adam Eaton led off the game with a bunt hit, took second on a wild pitch, and scored when Juan Soto lifted an RBI single to shallow left. That came off Miami starter Caleb Smith, a 27-year-old lefty who entered with a 2.65 ERA in three starts. Soto, the Nationals’ 20-year-old left fielder, has been attacked by a storm of breaking balls in his sophomore season. That’s led to 20 strikeouts in just 79 plate appearances, and suppressed his power in the early going. But he battled Smith in the first — working the count full after failing behind 1-2 — before flicking a slider into the outfield grass.

The lead wouldn’t last. Sanchez had shaky command at the start and gave up back-to-back hard singles in the second. The Marlins then scored on a chopper from Isaac Galloway to third. Smith found a rhythm and went on to give up one run in six innings.

Sanchez matched him, though with a little more labor, until the sixth. But before it did, in the top of the inning, Smith stranded Anthony Rendon on third after a double extended Rendon’s career-best hitting streak to 17 games. That was the second time the Nationals couldn’t plate a runner in scoring position with less than two outs. They paid for it.

The Marlins’ rally started with a one-out double from Miguel Rojas. Then Galloway reached on an infield single. Then Rosell Herrera reached on a bunt. Then Sanchez missed badly for ball four and Rojas scored. Matt Grace relieved him and promptly hit Granderson with his first pitch, bringing in another run, and the damage was done.

Brian Dozier’s second home run of the season inched the Nationals to within a run. But they couldn’t get any closer, even as relievers Joe Ross and Tony Sipp held the slim deficit in place.

For most of the night, it was so quiet that individual shouts echoed through the enclosed Marlins Park. Only a handful of fans dotted the second and third decks. The loudest cheer may have been for a young girl who reached each high note of the national anthem. That can create the illusion that stakes are lower. But this loss looks just like a loss to the Mets or Phillies in the standings, which reflect the Nationals as simply a .500 team.