The Brewers celebrate their walk-off 5-4 win over the Nationals that ended on Tyler Saladino’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning. (Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports)

Losses like the 5-4 defeat the Washington Nationals suffered in 10 innings Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Brewers inflict a blunt force, dull enough to cause a little ache. But when the blows accumulate, night after night, series after series, they can knock the wind out of hopeful lungs. Recovery is not inevitable.

For a long time, recovery did feel inevitable for this team, which had underachieved so drastically that the pendulum seemed certain to swing back toward talent. The Nationals entered Tuesday with a week left until the trade deadline, with 63 games to play and a six-game deficit in the National League East, but the pendulum seems unwilling to budge. They built a four-run lead and had a chance to gain ground in the division. When those games do not turn into wins, one begins to wonder what kind of games will.

[Box score: Brewers 5, Nationals 4 (10 innings)]

This one slipped away bit by bit, when reliever Brandon Kintzler couldn’t hold a one-run lead in the seventh, when the Nationals’ offense couldn’t bring home runners in the seventh, ninth, and 10th, and finally when Matt Grace succumbed to the middle of the Brewers’ order in the bottom of the 10th. The Nationals are two games under .500 now and have lost yet another must-win series. They need some magic, and they have shown few signs of finding it.

Their hope lies in the reemergence of quiet veterans, such as Ryan Zimmerman, who finished the game 3 for 5. In his first at-bat Tuesday, Zimmerman fell behind Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra 0-2, a count after which he was 1 for 19 entering the game. He worked the count back full. Then he doubled to left-center to bring home Anthony Rendon and give the Nationals a first-inning lead. He doubled in the sixth, too — his first multi-hit game since May 9.

Zimmerman’s production meant more Tuesday because the Nationals’ lineup looked more depleted than normal. Bryce Harper was a late scratch because of what Manager Dave Martinez described as a “stomach thing.” Trea Turner was out of the lineup, too. Martinez benched Turner — hours after the shortstop was named the team’s 2018 Heart and Hustle Award winner — for not hustling Monday night. Matt Wieters rested. This team can compile a powerful left-handed lineup against right-handed starters, but Tuesday’s version was not its best on paper.



The Nationals’ Adam Eaton is congratulated by teammates following his three-run, second-inning home run that put Washington ahead 4-0. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But it did include Adam Eaton, who has established himself as an indispensable presence in the leadoff spot. As the Nationals struggled, their manager and front-office staff maintained that their long-injured players — Zimmerman, Eaton, Daniel Murphy and others — would take time to find their form. Eaton has found his. After Michael A. Taylor bunted and reached on an error in the second and Spencer Kieboom worked a walk, pitcher Jeremy Hellickson popped up a bunt that seemed to doom the Nationals’ rally.

Then Eaton hit a two-out, three-run homer, his first homer since his remarkable season-opening series in Cincinnati. He rounded the bases at lightning speed, a reminder of the peskiness for which this team acquired him in the first place — a flash of the kind of peskiness this team needs these days. Taylor has always been a pesky presence, too. The Nationals need as many of those as they can get right now, as peskiness has lacked at times.

Perhaps something about having to claw for playing time, or claw back from injury, or scratch for a roster spot, benefits those who have had to do so. Hellickson had to wait all winter for a chance, than earn the opportunity to stay in the big leagues. He did so and has emerged as one of the Nationals’ most reliable starters.

He continued in that form Tuesday night, working four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Then he allowed a double to his counterpart Guerra, who had also doubled earlier after not having had a hit since 2016. Hellickson allowed a two-run shot to Christian Yelich a few pitches later. Yelich had already faced Hellickson twice.

Martinez always worries about Hellickson facing lineups three times, and nothing about that fifth inning allayed his fears. He pulled Hellickson after that inning. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and walked one. The last time a Nationals starter not named Max Scherzer went seven innings was July 3, a game in which Tanner Roark had to eat innings after allowing nine early runs. Almost every victory has required an extensive bullpen effort.

Without Sean Doolittle, each back-end reliever has had to slide up an inning, meaning Kintzler slid back into his former role — the seventh inning. Kintzler always has something to prove when he comes to Milwaukee, where he played most of his career before heading to Minnesota. On Tuesday, Ryan Braun hit the first pitch he threw off the right field wall for a double. Lorenzo Cain singled him home to tie the score.

The game stayed tied as the Nationals put men on in the seventh, ninth and 10th and couldn’t score them. Turner pinch-ran in the top of the 10th and got picked off. A half-inning later, the Brewers put runners on the corners with no one out, at which point Martinez pulled Taylor in from center to create a five-man infield. He stood at third base as Grace struck out Travis Shaw. Then he moved to first base, borrowing Mark Reynolds’s glove, as Grace got Tyler Saladino to hit a short flyball to left. Soto couldn’t throw out Cain. Desperate though they were and are, the Nationals still could not win. That has happened more often than not this season.