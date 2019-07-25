Max Scherzer returned to the Nationals rotation on Thursday afternoon, but his presence wasn’t enough to rescue Washington from an 8-7 loss. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez had four bullpen options with a one-run lead in the top of the ninth Thursday against the Colorado Rockies and none were ideal. He could turn to set up man Fernando Rodney for the third time in two days; he could go with his closer, Sean Doolittle, who had been taxed with the same frequency; he could ask for a four-out save from setup man Wander Suero, pitching for the third straight day; or he could opt for an arm like Javy Guerra or Michael Blazek, outside their regular roles.

Martinez has already developed trust in Rodney, who has told his manager he likes pitching every day, so he went with the 42-year-old veteran.

Former National Ian Desmond greeted him with a homer to tie the game. A walk, a wild pitch, a single and a fielder’s choice untied the game, and Washington’s bid to sweep the four-game set from Colorado ended with an 8-7 loss in the series finale.

The winning run came in on a groundball to third from another former National, Daniel Murphy, who beat the relay to prevent a double play, allowing Charlie Blackmon to score.

The loss dropped the Nationals 4 1/2 games behind idle Atlanta in the National League East.

Starter Max Scherzer returned from the injured list, lacked his best stuff — five innings, four hits, three runs, two walks and eight strikeouts — and ended up a subplot as the team’s bullpen woes reared their head again with just six days remaining before the trade deadline.

At first, Scherzer without his best stuff seemed inconsequential. The Rockies stuffed their lineup with six lefties, which have hit Scherzer better than righties this season, but sat third baseman Nolan Arenado, first baseman Yonder Alonso and Desmond — all three of whom have thrived away from Coors Field, an extreme hitter’s park. At one point, he struck out four of five hitters.

He found trouble in the fourth, yielding a double, sacrifice, single and a homer to put his team in a 3-0 hole. He worked a scoreless fifth before getting lifted for pinch-hitter Andrew Stevenson in the bottom of the inning. Stevenson jarred Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman from his flow. Though Stevenson eventually popped out to first, the 11-pitch at-bat seemed to change the inning. After a single and walk, Anthony Rendon evened the score with a three-run blast into the left-center bullpen.

To protect the tie, Martinez called on Matt Grace. Since 2015, the lefty was the only pitcher to have faced at least 300 lefty hitters without allowing a home run. Four batters later, lefty Ryan McMahon hit a two-run home run.

After the Nationals’ retook the lead in the sixth, on a double from Gerardo Parra and a single from Trea Turner, the Rockies put two on with two out but lefty Tony Sipp entered and escaped the jam. Matt Adams added insurance with a solo homer, which they needed when Sipp allowed a homer the next inning.

The bats looked like they’d done enough. The bullpen proved otherwise.