The stakes were simple when the Washington Nationals’ day began: Win and secure home-field advantage for the National League wild-card game. Lose and have their fate tested — at least a bit. The Nationals still could have beaten the Cleveland Indians in their regular season finale Sunday to secure home field, or the Milwaukee Brewers could have fallen Saturday night (or Sunday) to the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Yet there was no reason to bring other teams into the equation.

The Nationals chose the path of least resistance. They beat the visiting Indians, 10-7, on Saturday to ensure they’ll host the Brewers or the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Nationals Park. The only questions after their seventh straight win were which team they’ll play and which 25 players they’ll carry on their roster.

Washington racked up nine runs in the second inning, a rally capped by a Gerardo Parra grand slam, to create a yawning deficit and make it so a rough start by Patrick Corbin didn’t sting. The victory let the Nationals shift their focus to the game that could be just the beginning or the sudden end of their October baseball. And it made sure that game will be in their park.

But while home field was a goal and preferred by most players in the clubhouse, it was never painted as a necessity. Trea Turner noted that the Nationals three times have lost Game 5 of an NL Division Series in Washington. Brian Dozier, on the other hand, described the Brewers’ playoff atmosphere at Miller Park as the best he has seen. Bench coach Chip Hale said the Nationals would play on the moon if they had to. It’s likely that everyone would get in the shuttle with him.

“Would it be nice? Yes. But is it imperative? No,” said Max Scherzer, who’s slated to start the wild-card game. “We’re ready to play anybody anywhere.”

Manager Dave Martinez didn’t stress how important home-field advantage was to him, but he didn’t have to. He showed it with the lineup he rolled out Saturday, including every regular starter except Victor Robles. Robles is sick — the team has spent the past week passing around a nasty cough — and that led Parra into center field and the seventh spot in the order. The 32-year-old shook off a slump with three hits and four RBI on Friday. Then he contributed to the Nationals’ latest depth display.

The second-inning spurt began with Corbin. The pitcher, who entered with a .079 batting average, lifted a single to left center to score Ryan Zimmerman with the game’s first run. That left the bases loaded with no outs. Turner struck out swinging, but after that Washington clicked. Adam Eaton blooped an RBI single behind third base. Anthony Rendon roped a two-run double. Asdrúbal Cabrera added an RBI knock after Cleveland intentionally walked Juan Soto, and Zimmerman popped out before Parra walked to the plate.

Indians starter Adam Plutko had already been chased from the game, so reliever Hunter Wood stared Parra down. Parra’s first grand slam for the Nationals, way back on May 11 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, was a lift for a club still trying to find itself. His second, off Wood’s high fastball, put the Indians away. It sent the home crowd into a shark-clapping frenzy. It triggered a dugout dance party — a tradition Parra helped start — and ended with him embracing teammate and close friend Aníbal Sánchez.

Corbin was soon roughed up for six runs on three homers. It was only the fourth time this season that he allowed six or more runs. Two of Cleveland’s home runs against Corbin came in a four-run fourth. The last came in the fifth, a two-run rocket by Franmil Reyes, and that led Martinez out to hook Corbin. He lasted 4⅓ innings and got up to 94 pitches just three days before Martinez wants him available in the bullpen during the wild-card game.

The Nationals’ bullpen has just one healthy left-hander: closer Sean Doolittle. Martinez has stated, repeatedly, that Corbin and fellow starter Stephen Strasburg would be used in relief if necessary. Corbin’s final start wasn’t an encouraging audition for such a high-leverage role in such a high-pressure game. He gave up two homers on his sinker and the other on his slider.

Yet there is time to sort that out. The bullpen held the Indians down beyond Sean Doolittle allowing a solo homer in the ninth.

The Nationals have spent this week working through an unwritten checklist. They clinched their spot in the postseason. They gained traction with a five-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. Then they locked up home field, whether they needed to or not, and now only the biggest objective looms.