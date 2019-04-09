The ball was bending, bending, bending down the right field line. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto stared as he walked toward first base. Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez stared as he stood off the side of the mound. The remnants of a once-raucous crowd on a cool April night at Citizens Bank Park stared, too, as what was once Alvarez’ 82-mph slider crested just over the top of the right field foul pole.

Stu Scheurwater, the first base umpire looking on, threw his arms left. Fair ball.

Soto jogged around the bases and met teammates Brian Dozier and Anthony Rendon at home, giving the Nationals their first lead since the second inning and all but completing an improbable comeback in the 10th. Reliever Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect bottom of the inning to secure a 10-6 win over the Phillies on Tuesday night in what was Washington’s best win of the young season.

It was an encouraging encore to one of their most complete performances of the year, a 4-3 loss Monday from which Manager Dave Martinez still emerged satisfied with his team’s play. Washington fought back again and again Tuesday, erasing a five-run deficit in the later innings and tying the score with a solo home run by Victor Robles with two outs and two strikes in the ninth to set up Soto’s deciding blast.

The Nationals bullpen pitched six scoreless innings, covering for Stephen Strasburg, whose start seemed promising early before it devolved and further reinforced the lesson that, against a lineup such as Philadelphia’s, Washington needs to score in bunches every night if it wants to hang.

Strasburg had pounded the strike zone in the first two innings and turned outside fastballs into weak grounders. He looked as if he would continue to build off a strong outing in his previous start. Then Maikel Franco rocketed Strasburg’s second pitch of the third inning into the left field bleachers to tie the score at 1. Strasburg shifted around on the mound, trying to settle back in, occasionally wiping sweat from his forehead as his night unraveled.



Victor Robles hits an RBI double in the tenth. It was his second RBI of the night. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Strasburg walked the opposing pitcher, Aaron Nola, and shortstop Jean Segura two batters later. Harper came up next. It was the second reunion of two players integral to the Nationals’ best years as an organization so far.

Harper dug into the box. Strasburg stared toward the plate. They are different in many ways — the least of which is position and disposition — but they will be forever linked by the similar expectations that preceded them as Washington’s No. 1 overall picks, Strasburg in 2009 and Harper the year after. Now, though, the intrigue of who they could be has faded into the players they became. Now, here in Philadelphia, separated by their diverging careers and 60 feet 6 inches, they looked past one another. For the first time, the former future franchise pillars, the shoulders that carried their share of Nationals hope and disappointment, tried to beat one another.

After falling behind 2-0, Strasburg fooled Harper, who was sitting on a fastball, so badly with a change-up the crowd complemented the whoosh of his bat with an “Oooh.” Harper fouled off the second one, but, on the third consecutive 87-mph change-up down and middle in, Harper didn’t miss. His opposite-field three-run blast ignited the most raucous cheers of the night.

By the bottom of the fourth, a two-run triple by Segura had pushed the Phillies’ lead to 6-1 and the game seemed almost out of reach against Nola, a Cy Young Award finalist last season. Though Strasburg got the hook after four innings, he kept his team in it by averting further damage in that frame. With runners at the corners and two outs, Strasburg got Rhys Hoskins to ground out.

The escape proved pivotal as the Nationals clawed their way back into the game. In the sixth, after eight of 10 hitters trudged back to the dugout without getting on base, after back-to-back innings ended on double plays, Robles foreshadowed his later clutch hitting and broke Washington out of its stupor. He knocked a single and scored on an Anthony Rendon double.

In the seventh, Ryan Zimmerman reached on an error and scored when Yan Gomes homered to left. The deficit was down to 6-4. Howie Kendrick, recently returned from the injured list, went to the plate for the pitcher and blasted a home run to left, too, this one traveling 420 feet for Kendrick’s first pinch-hit home run in 1,478 career games. The deficit was 6-5.

The Nationals threatened immediately in the eighth but stranded runners on first and second. In the ninth, Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos got a lineout and strikeout and had Robles down to the Nationals’ last strike. He tried to sneak an 83-mph slider over, low and outside, and Robles drilled it to left field to tie it.

In the bottom of the ninth, Harper struck out with the winning run on base, and the Phillies stranded two. Minutes later, Soto untied the game Robles had knotted. On this night, at least, the young outfield the Nationals bet on came through.