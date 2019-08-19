Fans were still walking over the Roberto Clemente Bridge — black hats on, cheap tickets in their pockets, empty seats waiting inside the nearing stadium — when the Washington Nationals took over PNC Park.

It took just a few moments, and one loud swing, for the Nationals to fill a dull atmosphere with their own noise. Adam Eaton parked a solo homer into the first rows beyond right field. It accounted for the first run of many in Washington’s 13-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. And, as a matter of course, it triggered another dugout dance party.

The Nationals’ post-homer raves have become tradition, and social media catnip, and all too common in the past week — if you ask their opponents. They tied a club record with eight home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. They hit four more Monday, three in the first two innings, to bury the Pirates to kick off a four-game series. The Nationals are five games back in the National League East and, at 68-56, 12 games over .500 for the first time in two seasons under Manager Dave Martinez. They have scored 13 or more runs in four of their past five contests. Raw power goes a long way.

[Box score: Nationals 13, Pirates 0]

Now back to the dugout in the top of the first.

Once Eaton homered on the eighth pitch from Pirates starter Trevor Williams, the celebration was waiting for him. A runway was cleared between the front and back stairs. Gerardo Parra, in his pink-tinted glasses, began jumping up and down. So did Aníbal Sánchez, who is supposedly to blame — or praise? — for all the bad dance moves these past few months. Parra and Sánchez, longtime friends from Venezuela, both veterans who don’t play every day, are the ringleaders. Then the hitters take it from there.

So Eaton skipped down the steps, hopped toward his teammates and took off his red helmet to use as a prop. He shook the helmet around his body as the yelling got louder and louder. That’s when the Pirates’ home crowd, a very light one, became subject to the racket. Because the ballpark was so quiet, and already sunk by an early home run, the Nationals’ shouts of “Hey! Hey! Hey!” could be heard in the upper sections. Loud and clear.

Matt Adams added a two-run blast later in the inning to make it 4-0. He then jumped onto the back of Ali Modami, the Nationals’ ace batting practice pitcher, and Modami ran them through the dance line. Trea Turner cracked a three-run shot in the second — 419 feet to left — and bent to a knee while pointing to the sky, reminiscent of sprinter Usain Bolt. The Nationals kept growing their lead, up to 8-0 by the end of the second, 10-0 after three and 11-0 through four. Williams was taken out after giving up eight runs, six of them earned, in two frames. And Joe Ross, starting for the Nationals, was cruising until a comebacker struck his right leg.

Ross exited in the bottom of the fourth, the reason that it wasn’t all good for the Nationals on Monday. Pirates first baseman Josh Bell ripped a sinker right back at the 26-year-old right-hander. After it found his leg, appearing to catch him below the knee, Ross skipped in front of the mound to try to make a play. Ross retired the first eight batters he faced and was well into a fourth consecutive strong outing. His final, shortened line was 3⅓ innings, three hits, no walks, two strikeouts and, most likely, a very big bruise.

With Max Scherzer likely to return Thursday after spending close to six weeks on the injured list, one of Ross or Erick Fedde will be bumped from the rotation. Ross had made a better case to stick and was continuing it against Pittsburgh, but his health could make the decision simpler. He departed after a long conversation with Martinez and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard. Javy Guerra entered and held the lead intact by setting down all 10 batters he faced.

Washington’s offensive explosion comes amid leaguewide debate about “juiced” baseballs. Home runs are flying out more than ever. There were 313 hit in the past week alone, the most ever between a Monday and a Sunday, and 303 in the week before that. But that doesn’t take away from how well the Nationals are swinging. All that matters in the end, and in the pennant race, are that runs and wins pile up.

Eaton smacked his 11th home run of the season, and he has now hit one in three consecutive games and four of the past five. Adams reached 20 in his 59th start. Turner is up to 13 homers despite missing six weeks with a broken right index finger. Asdrúbal Cabrera crushed a two-run homer in the ninth for good measure, and that gave Washington a franchise-record 16 homers in its past three games.

The Nationals’ 43 runs in their past three games is the highest three-game total in baseball this season and a club record. Their 62 runs in their past five is the highest five-game total of the year and the most since a stretch by the New York Yankees in 2007. If Washington’s hitters are benefiting from a fluky ball — and to some measure they are — they are doing so better than any other team.

Just ask the Pirates. Ask those fans on the bridge if they could hear the noise.