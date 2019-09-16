This time, the pressure was a slow build. The Washington Nationals turned to Hunter Strickland with two outs and a runner on first in the seventh inning. The score was tied. The St. Louis Cardinals, pestering at the plate all Monday night, kept fouling off pitches. They collected their fourth stolen base. They took their sixth walk. They made Strickland work, and keep wiping the sweat off his hands, and wind up in an unfavorable count against Marcell Ozuna with runners on second and third after a wild pitch.

Ozuna, having already homered in the first inning, poked a ground-rule double just inside the left field line. A bit later on, once the Cardinals’ bullpen went into shutdown mode, and once the Nationals’ bullpen had again done them in, Washington lost, 4-2, at Busch Stadium.

Chip Hale, filling in for Manager Dave Martinez, looked to match up with Sean Doolittle and Strickland in the seventh. The first part of the plan worked. The second ended with Ozuna standing on second, a finger pointed to the sky, while the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers closed in on Washington atop the National League wild-card standings.

This was the Nationals’ first full game without Martinez, who is back in Washington after undergoing a cardiac catheterization Monday. The 54-year-old felt chest pain during a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. He left the ballpark in the sixth inning at the suggestion of the team’s medical staff and was checked out at a nearby hospital. As of Monday afternoon, a few hours before first pitch in St. Louis, General Manager Mike Rizzo did not have expectations for when Martinez could return.

It’s never good to be down a player or coach or, baseball aside, for anyone to be dealing with medical concerns. But now, with 13 games left on Washington’s schedule, with the wild-card race tightening in every way, is an especially difficult time to be without a manager.

The Nationals entered Monday 1½ games up on the Cubs for the top wild-card spot and just 2½ games ahead of the Brewers. The Cardinals, meanwhile, held a two-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central. But while Washington wrestles the first-place Cardinals this week, the Brewers and Cubs have it much easier. The Cubs are hosting the Cincinnati Reds, who entered Monday 10 games under .500, and the Brewers are hosting the sagging San Diego Padres. Milwaukee topped the Padres, 5-1, for their 10th win in 11 games. The Cubs were leading the Reds when the Nationals’ game ended. And so Washington’s leads were only shrinking by night’s end.

“It’s tough,” Hale said Monday afternoon of the circumstances, all of them, building on one another like a perfect storm. “It’s very tough, but this is a veteran group.”

Hale, 54, wanted to keep everything the same in Martinez’s absence. The bench coach managed the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and 2016 — going 148-176 across the two seasons — but still vowed to carry out Martinez’s approach. Martinez texted in the lineup from Washington. Hale joked that Martinez may even contact clubhouse attendants during the game and have them run a message to Hale in a critical situation.

When the game began, Hale sat near the dugout steps, his right leg bouncing up and down, his energy clear from the top of the stadium. Tim Bogar, bumped to bench coach in Hale’s place, was right behind the interim manager. Joe Dillon, bumped to first base coach in Bogar’s place, lingered behind them. Then the Nationals went down quietly in the top of the first, Stephen Strasburg took the mound and, once he did, the Cardinals’ offense clicked.

Leadoff batter Dexter Fowler worked a seven-pitch walk. Next Strasburg retired Kolten Wong on a chopper in front of home plate. But he couldn’t beat Ozuna, who lifted a 1-2 fastball over the wall in left-center field. Fireworks shot out of the videoboard. Two runs popped onto it moments later. Strasburg yielded a walk and a single to the next two hitters, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina, and needed 38 pitches to get out of the inning.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, on the other hand, needed just 37 pitches to polish off three scoreless frames. Strasburg’s pitch count spiked to 75 once that inning was over. The Nationals rallied against Hudson in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs and leaving a big spot to Victor Robles. The 22-year-old ripped a first-pitch single to left and Juan Soto raced around to score, but Ozuna threw out Asdrúbal Cabrera at the plate to keep the Cardinals ahead.

Anthony Rendon soon knotted the score with a solo shot to start the sixth. It was his 34th home run of the season and further built his MVP case. Now Hale had his first important decision to make: Push Strasburg, who was at 99 pitches, for one more inning, or turn to the bullpen, a group that has struggled all season, with a critical game in the balance. Hale went with the latter, plugging in Tanner Rainey, and Rainey rewarded Hale with a scoreless sixth.

But the wheels fell off an inning later. Doolittle exited having recorded two outs and walking Fowler. Strickland soon walked Paul Goldschmidt, at the end of an eight-pitch at-bat, and attacked Ozuna with a 96-mph fastball. It caught way too much of the plate. Ozuna pulled it past Rendon and into the seats in foul territory behind third base. The winning run scored, and insurance was right behind it.

That’s how the Nationals lost their first test without Martinez. That’s how they dropped their ninth game in their past 14 and, in the process, welcomed even more pressure on themselves.