Before the Washington Nationals gave the ball to Max Scherzer, the bona fide ace they ecstatically ride for important games, in Tuesday’s crucial nightcap against the Atlanta Braves, they handed it to someone they never envisioned handling the responsibility this season. Jefry Rodriguez, the 25-year-old with an ERA pushing 7 in his brief major league career, was their choice for Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park because the Nationals’ thin starting pitching depth left them without any other viable options.

The goal was to survive with Rodriguez and their bullpen — hopefully with help from an offensive outburst — and let their horse run with Game 2. Maybe that formula could produce a vital sweep against one of the two teams they’re chasing in the National League East standings. It wasn’t ideal, but it was possible. But Washington didn’t just survive with Rodriguez. The Nationals trounced the Braves, 8-3, behind the best start of Rodriguez’s short career and an opportunistic offense to move four games over .500 for the first time since June 29.

The lanky right-hander allowed one run on three hits in five innings to earn his first career win. He peppered the strike zone — not his forte — and threw just 64 pitches because Manager Dave Martinez decided to pull him before he faced Atlanta’s potent lineup a third time. He mixed his change-up more than he previously had in the majors, avoiding the inevitable pitfalls that come for a two-pitch starting pitcher, and worked off a sinking fastball in the mid-90s. In between, he smacked a two-out double for his first career hit during the Nationals’ four-run fourth inning.

“I’m very excited, very emotional, obviously,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what we work hard to accomplish. And now that I did, I’m very excited.”

[Nationals sign veteran closer Greg Holland, but not to pitch late in games]

The Nationals (58-54) received a break when Spencer Kieboom hit a 104-mph line drive off Braves starter Max Fried in the second inning, and capitalized on it. Fried recovered to throw Kieboom out for the final out of the frame, but didn’t throw another pitch. He was later diagnosed with a strained groin, a product of him attempting to avoid the comebacker more than the comebacker’s actual impact. He was placed on the disabled list after the game. Before that, the Braves (60-49) were in a predicament, needing to turn to the bullpen by the third inning. It quickly cost them.

Kolby Allard, another left-hander Washington had never faced, was summoned in relief and succumbed in the fourth inning. The blitz began with Bryce Harper launching a 113-mph missile over the right-field wall for his 27th home run. Ryan Zimmerman followed with a blast to straightaway center, giving Washington its second pair of back-to-back home runs this season.

It appeared the Nationals’ damage would conclude there after Allard retired Daniel Murphy and Michael A. Taylor to bring up Kieboom, the Nationals’ backup catcher and No. 8 hitter boasting a .211 batting average. But Kieboom worked a walk before Rodriguez nestled a line drive down the left-field line for a double. Trea Turner and Juan Soto then followed with RBI singles. Two innings later, the Nationals supplied another four-run frame on three walks and two hits, including an RBI single from Harper and Zimmerman’s two-run double. Harper’s hit was his 20th since the all-star break, and 10th to the opposite field. Zimmerman finished 3 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

“I think it’s just contagious,” Zimmerman said. “I think you go through times in the year where everyone gets hits and then you go through times where it’s tough to score runs. I don’t think we’ve done a particularly great job of putting together at-bats like that in the first half, but I think since the all-star break we’ve done a better job.”

Rodriguez’s day was over by then. He was needed in the first place because injuries have diluted Washington’s starting pitching. Erick Fedde is on the disabled list. Stephen Strasburg is also down, which forced Washington to recently call up Tommy Milone to fill his spot. Austin Voth is the only other starting pitcher on the Nationals’ 40-man roster in the minor leagues. He pitched on Sunday for Syracuse, rendering him unavailable for Washington.

Rodriguez started the game as Washington’s 26th man for the doubleheader, meaning the club didn’t have to make a roster move to accommodate him. The Nationals were sending him back to Class AAA Syracuse after the game regardless of the outcome. With Scherzer slated to start the nightcap, Martinez said he was “ready to do different things” with his bullpen to secure the 27 outs if necessary. Nothing beyond the ordinary, however, was needed. Five relievers combined to log four innings, including Greg Holland, who struck out three in his Nationals debut. The offense supplied the run support, and the Nationals gained a game in the standings with their ace looming.