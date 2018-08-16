When Koda Glover retired Yadier Molina on routine flyball to center for the final out of the Washington Nationals’ 5-4 win Thursday, he didn’t exactly roar. Pumped up though he was, he headed for the handshake line. Wins now just aren’t the same. This one brought relief and the end of a four-game losing streak. The Nationals’ flight home will feel better, though the reality of their circumstances probably won’t.

After a 2-5 road trip — one on which they were one out away from being 4½ games out in the National League East — they now sit eight games back. Even with the win, with six weeks to go, the Nationals are a .500 team. They are not a division leader, they are a third-place team. They are not in a playoff race, they are on its outskirts.

They are not done, not mathematically, and not entirely in their own minds. Everyone in the clubhouse that came from somewhere else seems to have a story about a team that came back from a deficit like this. But no one who has spent their career here has that story. This team, built around this core, has never shown itself able to rise to adversity. At least not yet. Thursday’s win helps the case, but not much. The flight home will feel better, but not their position in the standings.

After Wednesday’s loss, Manager Dave Martinez said his team needed to start scoring early to avoid the consistent need to rally late. The Nationals answered, with Trea Turner scoring in the first on a double by Bryce Harper to claim an early lead.

Over the next few innings, the Nationals repeatedly put runners on base. Anthony Rendon drove in a run with his third-inning single. Harper drove in two with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the fourth — his third hit in four innings. An error scored another run in the fifth, by which time the Nationals had scored five runs on nine hits with 14 total base runners.

For a winning team, with a bullpen strong and reliable, those five runs in five innings would feel like a reasonable output, a decent showing given the base runners they had early. For this losing team, struggling for every win and to get a lead big enough to hold, the nine men they left on base in those five innings became part of the story. Because suddenly, for the first time in a month, Roark looked mortal.

The righty allowed more than two runs for the first time since July 13, one on Harrison Bader’s solo shot in the third, then two more on three hits in the sixth. Roark got a groundball that would have gotten him out of the sixth with just those two runs, but Rendon threw low and Ryan Zimmerman could not dig it out of the dirt.

The error cut the Nationals’ lead to one, forced Roark to throw more pitches, and meant the bullpen’s already formidable task grew harder. Mistakes like that always sting, and Rendon has made a few of them on this trip.

Martinez had to pinch hit for Roark after six innings in which he allowed three earned runs and threw 97 pitches. The Nationals’ bullpen, with Glover as its closer and whoever they can find to set him up, needed nine outs against the charging Cardinals. And this time, the bullpen held. Justin Miller threw two scoreless innings. Glover worked around two base runners for his first save. The Nationals needed something positive to happen, to stoke belief against the odds. Because if anyone in the clubhouse is doing the math, they know one win hardly changes their ominous equation.

The Phillies and Braves play each other in six of their final 10 games of the season, which means that one of those two teams is guaranteed to win — meaning the Nationals won’t be able to gain ground on both of them, and likely not much on either. Winning the division will require gaining a lot of ground in a short amount of time to avoid needing to make up ground in the last 10 days.

Earning a wild-card spot won’t be easy, either. Excepting the current division leaders, seven teams have better or equal records, including the Cardinals, to falter is, to be kind, far-fetched.

All those scenarios look outside this team, which has had enough trouble simply winning as it is. That process will get easier when Stephen Strasburg returns, presumably Tuesday, unless he experiences a setback. But Jeremy Hellickson seems likely to miss a few starts with his injured right wrist. Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Kelvin Herrera do not seem likely to return imminently, so the bullpen remains unstable and unproven.

Plus, having to fight just to meet expectations — or, put another way, to not qualify as a disappointment — rarely inspires quite as much as the fight to exceed them. Measuring the effect of those circumstances on player morale normally devolves to generalizations. A clubhouse is made up of 25 different people, all of whom respond differently to these things.

But these players, experts at tricking themselves into believing they can get a hit every time up, or that the next start might be perfect, also understand the standings. Some will be affected by their ominous circumstances more than others. Some, like Harper and Daniel Murphy and Gio Gonzalez, will also be fighting the rapid approach of free agency. This season has tested this team’s mental toughness, and nothing will get easier.