Patrick Corbin threw a gem, yielding just one run over seven innings Friday night before turning the game over to the Washington Nationals’ bullpen for six outs. It took four batters for the relievers to give up the lead. Two innings later, that relief corps struck again, failing to keep the score tied in the 10th.

That’s how right fielder Adam Eaton ended up standing on the warning track in the top of the 10th inning and looking exasperatedly into the night sky as Colin Moran’s pinch-hit, three-run ­homer landed in the first few rows of the stands. The Nationals Park crowd, thinned by on-and-off rain on a cool evening, mustered meager boos as Moran touched home plate in what became a 6-3 Nationals loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Corbin had helped the Nationals (6-6) to the lead with his bat and kept them out front with his arm, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out a ­season-high 11. He drove in a run on a bloop single in the second, tying the score at 1. After putting 15 runs on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, the Nationals’ offense was reduced to Corbin and Anthony Rendon, who had two solo home runs.

Rendon’s second homer of the night, leading off the bottom of eighth, knotted the score at 3. He has hit in 11 straight games and tied a franchise record with an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games.

In the top of the eighth, reliever Tony Sipp followed Corbin’s dominance and allowed hits to two of the three batters he faced. Manager Dave Martinez trudged out to the mound and replaced Sipp with Kyle Barraclough, who entered with runners on second and third because, on the second hit Sipp allowed, Eaton skipped the cutoff man trying to the throw the lead runner out at third.

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte poked Barraclough’s second pitch through the left side, scoring two runs to put the Pirates ahead 3-2 and extending Barraclough’s early-season struggles. All seven runners he has inherited have scored.

After striking out the last batter of the seventh, Corbin walked off the mound to a small round of applause that, in a wet, half-empty park, might as well have been a standing ovation. All night, he had buried his slider in wipeout counts, frozen hitters with his fastball and allowed only weak contact as he mowed through the Pirates’ lineup.

The efficiency of the left-hander’s start echoed his previous one, Saturday in New York against the Mets, when he fanned nine. In both outings, Corbin hummed along with only few mistakes. In both outings, those mistakes were costly. In the second inning Friday, he got ahead in the count against Pirates first baseman Josh Bell with a curveball, then left a fastball over the plate that Bell ­dispatched over the wall in left.

The Nationals, who have shown themselves capable of late-inning fireworks of their own, hinted at a rally in the bottom of the 10th after Juan Soto’s two-out double. But nothing materialized; Ryan Zimmerman popped out to end it.