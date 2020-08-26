Washington starter Patrick Corbin threw his first pitch just minutes after the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided to not play Wednesday night. That came after the NBA postponed three postseason games, which was spurred by the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the court to face the Orlando Magic. The Bucks did so, in part, to point the spotlight on racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Then an ESPN report indicated that more MLB teams could follow suit.

Brewers reliever Brent Suter told reporters they didn’t play “to focus on our community hurting and the issues that are bigger than baseball.” The Seattle Mariners soon decided by a team vote to not play the San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants didn’t play, either.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward chose to sit out a game that unfolded as scheduled in Detroit. Cardinals players Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty did the same in St. Louis. Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp joined them, writing on Instagram: “Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel.”

By then, the Nationals and Phillies were well into their second of three matchups this week. Washington had started its day by optioning infielder Carter Kieboom to their alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. The 22-year-old has struggled this season, posting a .200 average, 20 strikeouts and no extra-base hits in 64 plate appearances.

The club has hoped he’ll grow into a regular third baseman, a hole created once Anthony Rendon left in free agency last winter. But for the immediate future, the Nationals will fill that spot with veterans Asdrúbal Cabrera and Josh Harrison. Their infield is now without Kieboom, Starlin Castro (broken right wrist) and Ryan Zimmerman (opted out of playing in 2020 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic).

Cabrera, 34, hit third Wednesday and has become a middle-of-the-order fixture. He worked a leadoff walk against Aaron Nola in the third, then scored when Howie Kendrick punched a single up the middle. The Nationals had already gotten a solo shot from Juan Soto, who has eight homers in 20 games.

Six have gone to the opposite field — including the one off Nola in the second — showing that Soto’s fully locked in. Manager Dave Martinez repeatedly says Soto finds trouble when he’s too set on pulling the ball. The 21-year-old crushes when hitting to center, left-center and left. It should also be noted that the longest blast of his career, at Citi Field on Aug. 13, traveled 466 feet and onto the upper-deck concourse in right.

With a slight lead, Patrick Corbin mostly held the Phillies to soft contact. Rhys Hoskins tagged him for a solo homer in the third. Corbin tried to get ahead with a 64 mph curveball, floated it too far over the plate, and Hoskins lofted it into the visitors’ bullpen. Corbin otherwise limited Philadelphia through six innings. The trouble stirred when he faced the first batter of the seventh.

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius slapped a high-and-outside fastball toward Soto in left. Soto tried to make a diving catch, but the liner skipped beneath his glove and to the wall. Gregorius sped to third. That was it for Corbin, who exited at 96 pitches and was relieved by Will Harris.

Harris yielded a single to Alec Bohm that tied the game. Then a routine flyball was dropped by a mix of Adam Eaton and Victor Robles, who both called for it before lightly colliding in front of the warning track. Two batters later, Bryce Harper blooped a hit to left that put Philadelphia ahead for good. Neither defensive miscue was ruled an “error.” But both contributed to the flipped scoreboard.

Washington had life once Kendrick led off the ninth with a double. Michael A. Taylor jogged out of the dugout to pinch run. Luis García’s one-out single moved Taylor up to third. But he never made it any farther. Eric Thames and Robles struck out swinging against Brandon Workman. And as they fell to a third straight loss, the Brewers, Reds, Padres and Mariners planned doubleheaders to make up the postponed games. Thirty teams would roll on after part of the sport stood alongside athletes in the NBA, WNBA and MLS.

The Nationals and Phillies are scheduled to finish this series at 6:37 p.m. on Thursday.