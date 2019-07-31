Nationals GM Mike Rizzo before a game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins in Washington, DC on May 24, 2019 . (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Sports columnist

The engine of the bus that waited in the tunnel outside the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse hummed Wednesday afternoon, ready for a trip to an airport, to a flight to the rest of the season. On board were the current Nats, a bit beat-up by a disheartening 5-4, 10-inning loss to the first-place Atlanta Braves, cautiously bolstered by the imminent arrival of three new relief pitchers who will join them in Arizona, where a three-city trip begins Friday.

Last on the bus: Mike Rizzo, who has headed this baseball operation for a decade now.

“We feel good about what we did today,” Rizzo said. “We feel like we upgraded ourselves and improved ourselves, and we are excited to take this road trip and really step on the gas and get things rolling.”

That is what Rizzo does: He publicly expresses no doubts about moves made, about the players he has, about the team the Nationals field. These moves aren’t sexy enough for you? Fine. Get out of the way. We’re stepping on the gas.

The 2019 trade deadline — at which the Nationals acquired right-handers Daniel Hudson and Hunter Strickland and lefty Roenis Elías — likely won’t define Rizzo’s tenure in Washington. He has made splashier acquisitions (Mark Melancon, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, heck, Jonathan Papelbon) at deadlines gone by.

“These aren’t the sexiest names in the trade market,” Rizzo allowed, and it’s true.

But trade deadlines, offseasons, even the tiniest transactions are reminders of the environment in which Rizzo works. It’s unlike any in baseball.

Here’s one assessment, from an opposing general manager during a conversation earlier in the season: The two heads of baseball operations departments who have the toughest jobs “managing up” — read: dealing with difficult ownership groups — are Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees and Mike Rizzo of the Nationals. Cashman has dealt with all manner of Steinbrenners for two decades and managed to survive and thrive in the job.

If the demands on Rizzo are in that same class, it’s heady company.

“And Mike’s job might be harder,” this general manager said.

Since then, I’ve bounced that idea off three other high-ranking executives from other clubs. The consensus: Hmmm, hadn’t thought of it that way, but it sounds exactly right.

The Lerner family certainly has the right to determine what it shells out in payroll to players, not to mention whether the minor league coaching staffs have all the stopwatches they want or whether a document should be shipped FedEx or go ground via the Postal Service. (They have weighed in on all these issues in the past.) When deals are being made, members of the ownership group drift in and out of the baseball operations department’s workspace, people with knowledge of the Nats’ dynamics said.

That’s fine. It’s their team. And because it’s their team, they could dictate that this season, the Nationals would not exceed MLB’s competitive balance threshold — which, for 2019, is a payroll of $206 million. I’ve always argued that a club saying it can’t add players because of the competitive balance tax is folly, because teams are taxed only on the overage, and the first time you go over it’s at a rate of 20 percent. Blow by it by $10 million, and it costs you $2 million more? Why is that a big deal for teams that are spending $200 million on players?

The tax, though, played a role in this trade deadline for Rizzo and the Nats — in part because they didn’t get under it during last year’s disappointing season.

In the big picture, the Lerners have spent, a lot. In 2018, just two teams exceeded the threshold: the (world champion) Boston Red Sox and the (82-80) Nats. In 2017, Washington was over as well. Go over for a third straight year, and the tax rate rises to 50 percent — so $5 million for every $10 million over. Once a team spends a year under the threshold, its clock resets, and it would be back to the 20 percent tax the next time it goes over.

The goal all offseason, Rizzo reiterated Wednesday, was to stay under the threshold, to reset the clock. That creates a difficult dynamic: Improve the team without spending more money. Oh, and given you have made so many trades to improve past contenders, don’t yield top prospects Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia.

Yet given the enormous investment in starting pitchers Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, the Nats aren’t really in position to just lie down and watch the (very good) Braves not only win two of three here to extend their lead in the division, but also get better by adding players (closer Shane Greene and Melancon) and payroll. As one member of the Nats organization put it, “When you spend $500 million on three pitchers, I’d hope you’d want to try to win.”

Try $545 million on those three pitchers. But the thinking is right. The Nats were limited this year by odd circumstances: The more ownership spent, the less it felt it could spend. The “luxury” tax was a factor in every player Rizzo targeted, every conversation he had.

“What limits who you can target is what you want to give up for the player and what they’re making,” Rizzo said. “So yeah, it limited us to an extent.”

Rizzo must deal with a very involved and opinionated ownership group while simultaneously leading a baseball operations staff through what several executives described as an unprecedented trade deadline period — the first “hard” deadline, with no waiver-wire deals to come over the following month. The market was stalled. This was unfamiliar territory.

Think about past moves Rizzo has made when the Nats were desperate for bullpen help. In 2017, he dealt for back-end relievers Doolittle and Madson on July 16, two weeks before the deadline. Last summer, he landed former Kansas City closer Kelvin Herrera on June 18, before the market had really formed.

The current Nats’ bullpen has been hard to watch since the season began, and even recent improvements left it, as Wednesday dawned, with a ghastly 5.99 ERA for the season. That’s not just the worst in baseball this year. Only one team in the past half-century (the 2007 Tampa Bay Rays) had a higher mark over the course of a season.

Think Rizzo didn’t notice that? If he had any hair, he’d have pulled it out long ago.

“In the past, we’ve done deals early in the period,” Rizzo said. This year, such an idea “was almost on deaf ears. I think that people wanted to wait till the deadline.”

It didn’t mean he didn’t talk about the issues internally.

“Every day,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Two or three times a day. We are constantly communicating, bouncing different guys, back and forth. . . . I’ve told Rizz, ‘Hey, you’ve done this for many, many years. If you think we can get a player that can help us, I’m all-in.’”

How much Hudson, Elías and Strickland can and will help can’t be known at the moment. The bet is they are better than “historically bad.” Given the payroll constraints and a farm system that has been thinned by past trades, it’s about as good as the Nats could have done. In Rizzo’s world, there’s no lamenting deals that got away or couldn’t be pursued. He works for one of the most difficult ownership groups in baseball. His team is 6½ games behind the Braves, battling for a wild-card spot. His view: Bring on the new guys, and step on the gas.