The Dodger Stadium faithful cheer for starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu as he departs following eighth scoreless innings against the Nationals. Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Stephen Strasburg was very solid, Hyun-Jin Ryu was near untouchable, and that was a difference the Washington Nationals could not overcome in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals were almost no-hit for the first time since moving to Washington in 2005. They weren’t, thanks to an eighth-inning double from Gerardo Parra, but still ended a 10-game road swing with three wins and a thin lineup that hasn’t clicked. Ryu blanked them for eighth innings just two days after they were shut out by Kenta Maeda and reliever Julio Urias. They mustered a single hit in the game and were buried, for good, by Corey Seager’s grand slam off reliever Kyle Barraclough in the eighth. The Nationals scored in just one of the final 27 innings of the series.

Strasburg gave them a chance in the finale, allowing two runs and four hits in six frames. But the Nationals, who won two of the four games here, haven’t won a series since April 18. They hit the quarter mark of the season at 16-24 and are 7 ½ games behind NL East-leading Philadelphia with a six-game homestand against the Mets and Cubs starting Tuesday.

The Nationals were the ones buzzing late Saturday, out of the visitors clubhouse and into the night, on the shot of adrenaline that was Parra’s eighth-inning grand slam in a 5-2 win. But the final out of one contest only starts a countdown to the next. Washington’s year has been a sprint full of complications, and crippling losses, and comebacks appearing out of thin air. There’s been little time to breathe, if any, from Opening Day on March 28 to when Parra’s blast appeared to revive a flatlining team.

And this quick turnaround was no different.

“You’re only as good as your next day’s starting pitcher,” said Max Scherzer after Saturday’s win, already looking some 16 hours ahead to the series finale. That logic had held true for the Nationals in Los Angeles. They won the first game against the Dodgers behind seven scoreless innings from Patrick Corbin. They lost the second because their offense couldn’t compensate for Anibal Sanchez’s mistakes. They took the third by leaning on Scherzer, and each of the 115 pitches he threw, before Parra pushed them ahead for good.

So then it was Strasburg’s turn, to face an unrelenting lineup, to steady Washington in its 17th game in 17 days. And he put in a strong effort, mostly limiting the Dodgers to soft contact, pushing to 97 pitches to keep the Nationals in line to strike. Ryu was just that much better, and that strike never came.

The 32-year-old lefty diced through the Nationals’ lineup for from the start, striking out Brian Dozier and Juan Soto to punctuate a 10-pitch first. Ryu did not give up a base runner until the top of the fourth, when he walked Dozier with one out, but otherwise carved up hitters with his six-pitch mix and a healthy diet of change-ups. Then the Nationals nearly had their first hit in the sixth, in their 18th at-bat, after Strasburg slapped that 3-2 fastball into right field.

But Cody Bellinger charged toward the line, collected the ball in stride and fired it to first to nail Strasburg by half a step. It was a rare putout from right with a pitcher lumbering out of the box. The Nationals challenged the call, hoping to flip their luck, but a 65-second review confirmed that Strasburg was out and Ryu’s no-hitter could roll on.

The Nationals went quickly in the seventh, but not without testing Ryu a bit more. He notched two more strikeouts — Dozier looking at an inside fastball, Soto chasing a cutter off the plate — before Anthony Rendon muscled up a first-pitch slider. The hit lofted toward the left field wall as Joc Pederson drifted into the corner. It appeared to have the distance to go out, or at least smack against the fence, but then it sunk into Pederson’s glove as the noise went from quiet to crescendoing around Ryu.

The no-hitter was soon broken up by Parra’s double in the eighth, triggering another ovation for Ryu, and he exited after throwing 116 pitches and defusing the Nationals’ only threat. Wilmer Difo, trying to bunt for a hit, moved Parra to third despite being the tying run. Then Michael A. Taylor came up as Howie Kendrick stood in the on-deck circle and Victor Robles remained in the dugout. Both would have been better options to tilt the game in Washington’s favor. But Manager Dave Martinez stuck with Taylor, now hitting .163 on the year, and he lined out to left at the end of an 11 pitch at-bat.

Seager whacked his grand slam off Barraclough in the bottom half of the inning. Scherzer, as it turned out, was right about how Sunday would go. The teams went as their starting pitchers did until Seager turned it into a lopsided contest. Strasburg once gave the Nationals a chance to win. But Ryu outdid him, flirted with history and, more than anything, made the Dodgers just too hard to beat.