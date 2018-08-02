The Nationals’ Juan Soto scores in the Nationals’ six-run second inning before Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart can corral the throw to the plate Thursday night at Nationals Park. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Stretches like the ones the Washington Nationals endured this week, those impossibly action-packed times of turmoil that seem so significant that they could be mistaken for apocalyptic, can alter seasons. But in a 162-game marathon that stretches from bone-chilling nights in March to crisp October evenings, those tumultuous moments fade away, just like all the others.

As unforgiving as a baseball season can feel, that length also leaves room for forgiveness. The Nationals have time to recover, to redefine their season, and they took another step toward doing so with a 10-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Nationals Park. They remain five games back in the National League East.

[Thursday night’s box score: Nationals 10, Reds 4]

After Thursday’s win, the Nationals have won six of their past eight games, and they are two games over .500 for the first time since July 7. The last time they climbed three games over was in June.

The difference for this team, for better or worse, has been its rotation. When the rotation is pitching well, like it did in April and May, the Nationals win. On May 31, they were 10 games over .500. Their starters had the best ERA in the National League. By this past Sunday, their last game before the trade deadline, they were a game under .500. Their starters had the worst ERA in baseball since June 1.

But ace Max Scherzer on Thursday continued a stretch of strong starts over the past week, a run in which the Nationals have the best ERA in the NL. Strong starts allow the offense to build leads. Early leads take pressure off hitters. Relaxed hitters have more success adding to those leads. Bigger leads make for a happier bullpen. Sometimes, this game is less complicated than it seems.



Max Scherzer allowed two runs in six innings to record his MLB-best 15th win of the season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

On Thursday night, Scherzer began the night as he usually does — with a scoreless inning. Not long after, his teammates compiled the kind of rally they have not compiled enough of this season. In the second inning, the Nationals scored six runs on four hits, none of them for extra bases. Two of three batters who walked eventually scored. Nobody struck out. By that time, the Nationals had batted around three times in their past 18 at-bats.

[Svrluga: The Natis’ short history is full of weird moments. Scherzer finds a way to rise above.]

The offense has surged lately, in part because the stalwarts around which it was built have started to play like themselves again. Bryce Harper, who went the opposite way for a single and walked in that six-run second, then added a monstrous homer in the eighth, has reached base 15 times in his past six games.

Daniel Murphy, who went 1 for 3 with a walk, raised his average to .289. Trea Turner homered and reached safely three times. He also stole two bases, the fifth time in his past seven games he has nabbed more than one. Ryan Zimmerman didn’t start, but he is 7 for 24 with four extra-base hits since he returned from the disabled list.

When General Manager Mike Rizzo and team ownership decided against selling off free agents-to-be at the deadline — when they decided against consummating the deals they contemplated deep into Monday night — they opted to bet on the talent they had built around. In the few days since the deadline, that talent has provided exactly what they thought it would all along.

They are also betting on those who have emerged from the early-season rubble — like teenager Juan Soto, who walked three times Thursday, hours after being named NL rookie of the month for the second consecutive month. Thursday was the 19th time in history a teenager has walked three times in a game. Soto has done it three times. Only Rusty Staub did that so many times before 20. Harper, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx and Robin Yount did it once each.

Scherzer, the steadiest presence on this team all season, threw six innings in which he allowed two runs and struck out 10. He has struck out 10 batters 12 times in 23 starts this season, and he leads all active starters with 76 10-strikeout games in his career. Nationals starters have allowed three runs or fewer in eight straight games.

The bullpen, which lost two veteran relievers and replaced them with rookies, worked three innings that included Jimmy Cordero’s major league debut in the ninth. Manager Dave Martinez did not need to warm up Ryan Madson or Kelvin Herrera, two of the back-end relievers who carried a heavy workload for much of the past month. Everything went to plan.

The teams the Nationals have beaten lately — the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets and now the Reds — are not exactly juggernauts, but they were not beating these teams in tougher times. The Nationals have a long climb ahead, but they also have time to put the past behind them.